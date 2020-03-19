EZTec Empreendimentos e Participaçõe : Material Fact - Discontinuity of Guidance 2020

MATERIAL FACT

EZ TEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ('EZTEC'), in attendence to article 157, §4º, of Law 6.404, of December 15th, and in accordance to Instruction 358 from the Securities Exchange Commission (CVM), of January 3rd, 2002, hereby informs its shareholders and the market at large that it has decided to discontinue the projections (guidance) regarding the fiscal year of 2020, published on December 16th, 2019 due to recent events and their impacts to the Company's sector and to the economy as a whole.

São Paulo, March 19th, 2020



Ernesto Zarzur

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Flavio Ernesto Zarzur Silvio Ernesto Zarzur

Chief Executive Officer Executive Vice-President



A. Emilio Clemente Fugazza

Investor Relations Officer



www.eztec.com.br/ir About EZTEC: With 41 years of operations, EZTEC is one of the most profitable publicly-traded companies in Brazil's real estate development and building industry. Based on its fully integrated business model, EZTEC has already launched 148 projects, totaling more than 4.5 million square meters of built area and area under construction, and 32,211 units. EZTEC S.A. is listed on the Novo Mercado special corporate governance segment of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (BM&FBOVESPA) under the ticker EZTC3.

'This release contains forward-looking statements relating to the prospects of the business, estimates for operating and financial results, and those related to growth prospects of EZTEC. These are merely projections and, as such, are based exclusively on the expectations of the Company's management concerning the future of the business and its continued access to capital to fund its business plan. Such forward-looking statements depend, substantially, on changes in market conditions, government regulations, competitive pressures, the performance of the Brazilian economy and the industry, among other factors and risks disclosed in the Company's filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice'.