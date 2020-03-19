EZTec Empreendimentos e Participaçõe : Material Fact - Share Buyback Program

MATERIAL FACT

EZ TEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ('EZTEC'), in compliance with the terms of articles 157, paragraph 4 of Law No. 6404 of December 15th, 1976, as amended ('Brazilian Corporations Law'), and the article 2 of CVM's Ruling No. 358 of 2002 and 567, of September 19th,2015, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, at a meeting of the Company's Board of Directors, held on March 19th,2020, it was approved, among other issues, the application of profits and/or reserves to carry out a share buyback program, in accordance with following terms and conditions:



Company's objective:

Acquire shares issued by the Company to be held in treasury, with the objective of investing the Company's available resources to maximize the value generation for shareholders, since, in the view of the Company's management, the current value of its shares does not reflect the real value of its assets combined with the prospect of profitability and generation of future results.



Quantity of shares to be acquired:

The amount will be limited to 9.575.565 common shares, all nominal, book-entry with no par value.



Share Repurchase Program's Duration:

The maximum term for the purchases and acquisitions is 3 (three) months, starting on March 20th,2020 and ending on June 22nd, 2020.



Outstanding shares:

95.755.649 common shares.



São Paulo, March 19th,2020



Ernesto Zarzur

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Flavio Ernesto Zarzur Silvio Ernesto Zarzur

Chief Executive Officer Executive Vice-President



A. Emilio Clemente Fugazza

Investor Relations Officer



