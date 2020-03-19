Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EZTec Empreendimentos e Participaçõe : Material Fact - Share Buyback Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 07:58pm EDT

MATERIAL FACT

EZ TEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ('EZTEC'), in compliance with the terms of articles 157, paragraph 4 of Law No. 6404 of December 15th, 1976, as amended ('Brazilian Corporations Law'), and the article 2 of CVM's Ruling No. 358 of 2002 and 567, of September 19th,2015, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, at a meeting of the Company's Board of Directors, held on March 19th,2020, it was approved, among other issues, the application of profits and/or reserves to carry out a share buyback program, in accordance with following terms and conditions:

Company's objective:
Acquire shares issued by the Company to be held in treasury, with the objective of investing the Company's available resources to maximize the value generation for shareholders, since, in the view of the Company's management, the current value of its shares does not reflect the real value of its assets combined with the prospect of profitability and generation of future results.

Quantity of shares to be acquired:
The amount will be limited to 9.575.565 common shares, all nominal, book-entry with no par value.

Share Repurchase Program's Duration:
The maximum term for the purchases and acquisitions is 3 (three) months, starting on March 20th,2020 and ending on June 22nd, 2020.

Outstanding shares:
95.755.649 common shares.

São Paulo, March 19th,2020

Ernesto Zarzur
Chairman of the Board of Directors

Flavio Ernesto Zarzur Silvio Ernesto Zarzur
Chief Executive Officer Executive Vice-President

A. Emilio Clemente Fugazza
Investor Relations Officer

For further information and to access the full document, click here.

For further information contact:
EZTEC S.A. - Investor Relations
Phone: +55 (11) 5056-8313
E-mail: ri@eztec.com.br
www.eztec.com.br/ir About EZTEC: With 40 years of operations, EZTEC is one of the most profitable publicly-traded companies in Brazil's real estate development and building industry. Based on its fully integrated business model, EZTEC has already launched 144 projects, totaling more than 4.4 million square meters of built area and area under construction, and 30,908 units. EZTEC S.A. is listed on the Novo Mercado special corporate governance segment of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (BM&FBOVESPA) under the ticker EZTC3.

'This release contains forward-looking statements relating to the prospects of the business, estimates for operating and financial results, and those related to growth prospects of EZTEC. These are merely projections and, as such, are based exclusively on the expectations of the Company's management concerning the future of the business and its continued access to capital to fund its business plan. Such forward-looking statements depend, substantially, on changes in market conditions, government regulations, competitive pressures, the performance of the Brazilian economy and the industry, among other factors and risks disclosed in the Company's filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice'.

Disclaimer

EZTec Empreendimentos e Participações SA published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 23:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:33pGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Panama, Colombia ban international flights as LATAM Airlines halves wages
RE
08:33pAURYN RESOURCES : Completes Form 40-F Filing
PU
08:32pINVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Cronos Group Inc.
PR
08:31pTATA MOTORS : JLR to suspend production at UK manufacturing facilities from next week
RE
08:31pSysco to donate 2.5 million meals over next four weeks
GL
08:31pCCI LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Reminds Crown Castle International Corp. Investors of Important April 27th Deadline in Securities Class Action – CCI
BU
08:28pGovernments offer financial lifelines to airlines, at a price
RE
08:27pFACEBOOK : For U.S. small restaurants, coronavirus impact is swift and brutal
RE
08:24pTEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : to Donate Potential COVID-19 Treatment, Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Tablets to Hospitals Nationwide
BU
08:23pVOLKSWAGEN : Carmaker Bentley to suspend production for four weeks over coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Tesla suspends production at U.S. vehicle factory due ..
2U.S. airlines double down on request for cash as senate leader touts 'loans'
3BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
4PEUGEOT : RENAULT BOARD TO MEET, DISCUSS CORONAVIRUS CRISIS: sources
5KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD. : Governments offer financial lifelines to airlines, at a price

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group