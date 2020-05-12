Log in
EZTec Empreendimentos e Participaçõe : Notice to the Market - EZTEC annouces resignation of New Business Officer

05/12/2020 | 07:25pm EDT

EZTEC annouces resignation of New Business Officer

São Paulo, May 12th, 2020 - EZTEC SA (BOVESPA: EZTC3; Bloomberg: EZTC3: BZ) - EZ TEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ('EZTEC') hereby informs its investors and the market in general that it received from Mr. João Paulo Flaifel, in this date, his resignation letter to the position of Director of New Business, for which he was elected at the Board of directors meeting held on May 2nd, 2019. His resignation letter was filed at Company's headquarters.

Due to the resignation presented by Mr. João Paulo Flaifel, Mr. Flávio Ernesto Zarzur, as Chief Executive Office, determined that Mr. Silvio Ernesto Zarzur will perform and accumulate temporarily, in addition to his duties as Executive Vice-President and Chief Development Officer, the functions of Director of New Businesses, until the Board of Directors' Meeting held to elect a substitute, according to article 19, paragraph 2 of Ez Tec's Bylaws.

The Company is grateful and points the huge importance that Mr. João Paulo Flaifel had as Director of New Business working with the other areas in the process of acquisitions of new lands for incorporation since June, 2009.

For further information and to access the full document,click here.

For further information contact:
EZTEC S.A. - Investor Relations
Phone: +55 (11) 5056-8313
E-mail: ri@eztec.com.br
www.eztec.com.br/ir

About EZTEC:

With 41 years of operations, EZTEC is one of the most profitable publicly-traded companies in Brazil's real estate development and building industry. Based on its fully integrated business model, EZTEC has already launched 148 projects, totaling more than 4.5 million square meters of built area and area under construction, and 32,211 units. EZTEC S.A. is listed on the Novo Mercado special corporate governance segment of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (BM&FBOVESPA) under the ticker EZTC3.

'This release contains forward-looking statements relating to the prospects of the business, estimates for operating and financial results, and those related to growth prospects of EZTEC. These are merely projections and, as such, are based exclusively on the expectations of the Company's management concerning the future of the business and its continued access to capital to fund its business plan. Such forward-looking statements depend, substantially, on changes in market conditions, government regulations, competitive pressures, the performance of the Brazilian economy and the industry, among other factors and risks disclosed in the Company's filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice'.

Disclaimer

EZTec Empreendimentos e Participações SA published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 23:24:00 UTC
