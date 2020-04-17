EZTec Empreendimentos e Participaçõe : Notice to the Market - EZTEC announces Preliminary 1Q20 Operating Results

EZTEC has launches of R$564 million and net sales of R$455 million in 1Q20

In the last-18-month aggregate figures, launches reached R$3.0 billion and net sales R$2.3 billion



São Paulo, April 17th, 2020 - EZTEC SA (BOVESPA: EZTC3; Bloomberg: EZTC3: BZ), announces its preliminary operating results for the first quarter of 2020 (1Q20). Note that the results presented here have managerial nature and are subject to revision following the external audit. The complete and audited results for 1Q20 are scheduled to be disclosed on May 14th, 2020, after market closure.

Sales and Cancellations

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company has performed R$455.2 MN in net sales - broken down into R$475.5 million in gross sales and $19.2 million in cancellations. The net figure implies an 50% increase vis a vis 1Q19, propelled by the year's most significant project, Air Brooklin Residences. In its turn, EZ Parque da Cidade continued to contribute significantly, with more than R$50 million sold in the quarter, enjoying a strong commercial momentum from its launch in October of 2019. Other projects that had been launched in previous quarters also continued to show breath - captured in the Stand and In Construction lines - are Reserva JB (with more than R$40 million sold), Haute Ibirapuera (with approximately R$25 million sold), and Le Jardin Ibirapuera (with more than R$10 million sold).

In regards to ready inventory, the slight contraction in sales reflect the exhaustion of available ready inventory. Yet, it also reflects the interruption in the pace of sales that ensued from the second half of March, where sales stands were suspended.

About EZTEC:

With 41 years of operations, EZTEC is one of the most profitable publicly-traded companies in Brazil's real estate development and building industry. Based on its fully integrated business model, EZTEC has already launched 148 projects, totaling more than 4.5 million square meters of built area and area under construction, and 32,211 units. EZTEC S.A. is listed on the Novo Mercado special corporate governance segment of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (BM&FBOVESPA) under the ticker EZTC3.



'This release contains forward-looking statements relating to the prospects of the business, estimates for operating and financial results, and those related to growth prospects of EZTEC. These are merely projections and, as such, are based exclusively on the expectations of the Company's management concerning the future of the business and its continued access to capital to fund its business plan. Such forward-looking statements depend, substantially, on changes in market conditions, government regulations, competitive pressures, the performance of the Brazilian economy and the industry, among other factors and risks disclosed in the Company's filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice'.