EZTec Empreendimentos e Participaçõe : Notice to the Market - EZTEC announces Preliminary 3Q19 Operating Results

Net sales reach all time high of R$1.02 billion in first 9 months of 2019

Net sales exceed by 7% the R$949 million of PSV launched in that same period



São Paulo, October 15th, 2019 -EZTEC SA (BOVESPA: EZTC3; Bloomberg: EZTC3: BZ), announces its preliminary operating results for the third quarter of 2019 (3Q19). Note that the results presented here have managerial nature and are subject to revision following the external audit. The complete and audited results for 3Q19 are scheduled to be disclosed on November 15th, 2019, after market closure.

Sales and Cancellations

In the third quarter of 2019, the Company has performed R$343.2 MN in net sales - broken down in R$365.7 million in gross sales and $22.5 million in cancellations. The net figure implies a 7.8% reduction vis a vis 2Q19, on the back of a smaller number of projects launched in the quarter. Even so, to the extent that the Company accumulated projects launched ever since the beginning of the cycle, from 4Q18 on, it counts with a growing sales contribution coming from past launches, captured in the Stand and in Construction categories. In other words, although the Company has launched a relatively low volume in 3Q19 - while focusing its efforts in preparing for EZ Parque da Cidade -, it benefited from a continued performance from projects like Pátrio Ibirapuera, Z.Pinheiros, Fit Casa Rio Bonito, Fit Casa Brás, among others (listed on their order of importance).

In regards to the ready inventory sales, the greatest volume sold was in the Cidade Maia mega-compound, in Guarlhos, which accounted for as much as one third of the quarter's ready inventory sales. Over the course of 4Q19, Cidade Maia has had net sales of 60 units, thus repeating the all time high mark reported in 2Q19, even while.

