EZTec Empreendimentos e Participaçõe : Notice to the market - EZTEC announces resignation and election on the Board of Directors

05/13/2020 | 06:55pm EDT

EZTEC announces resignation and election on the Board of Directors

São Paulo, May 13th, 2020 - EZTEC SA (BOVESPA: EZTC3; Bloomberg: EZTC3: BZ) - A Ez Tec Empreendimentos e Participações S.A. ('Eztec') hereby informs its investors and the market in general that it received, from Mr. Flávio Ernesto Zarzur and Marcelo Ernesto Zarzur, in this date, their resignation letters to the position of Board Member, for which they were elected at the Annual Shareholders Meeting held on April 26th, 2019.

In addition, in this date, a Board of Directors meeting was held in order to elect Mr. Luiz Antonio dos Santos Pretti to the position of member of the Company's Board of Directors, according to article 150 of Law nº 6.404/76. Mr. Luiz Antonio dos Santos Pretti election should be ratified at the next Shareholders Meeting.

For further information and to access the full document,click here.

For further information contact:
EZTEC S.A. - Investor Relations
Phone: +55 (11) 5056-8313
E-mail: ri@eztec.com.br
www.eztec.com.br/ir

About EZTEC:

With 41 years of operations, EZTEC is one of the most profitable publicly-traded companies in Brazil's real estate development and building industry. Based on its fully integrated business model, EZTEC has already launched 148 projects, totaling more than 4.5 million square meters of built area and area under construction, and 32,211 units. EZTEC S.A. is listed on the Novo Mercado special corporate governance segment of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (BM&FBOVESPA) under the ticker EZTC3.

'This release contains forward-looking statements relating to the prospects of the business, estimates for operating and financial results, and those related to growth prospects of EZTEC. These are merely projections and, as such, are based exclusively on the expectations of the Company's management concerning the future of the business and its continued access to capital to fund its business plan. Such forward-looking statements depend, substantially, on changes in market conditions, government regulations, competitive pressures, the performance of the Brazilian economy and the industry, among other factors and risks disclosed in the Company's filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice'.

Disclaimer

EZTec Empreendimentos e Participações SA published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 22:54:06 UTC
