EZTec Empreendimentos e Participaçõe : Notice to the market - EZTEC announces resignation and election on the Board of Directors

EZTEC announces resignation and election on the Board of Directors



São Paulo, May 13th, 2020 - EZTEC SA (BOVESPA: EZTC3; Bloomberg: EZTC3: BZ) - A Ez Tec Empreendimentos e Participações S.A. ('Eztec') hereby informs its investors and the market in general that it received, from Mr. Flávio Ernesto Zarzur and Marcelo Ernesto Zarzur, in this date, their resignation letters to the position of Board Member, for which they were elected at the Annual Shareholders Meeting held on April 26th, 2019.

In addition, in this date, a Board of Directors meeting was held in order to elect Mr. Luiz Antonio dos Santos Pretti to the position of member of the Company's Board of Directors, according to article 150 of Law nº 6.404/76. Mr. Luiz Antonio dos Santos Pretti election should be ratified at the next Shareholders Meeting.

About EZTEC:

With 41 years of operations, EZTEC is one of the most profitable publicly-traded companies in Brazil's real estate development and building industry. Based on its fully integrated business model, EZTEC has already launched 148 projects, totaling more than 4.5 million square meters of built area and area under construction, and 32,211 units. EZTEC S.A. is listed on the Novo Mercado special corporate governance segment of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (BM&FBOVESPA) under the ticker EZTC3.



