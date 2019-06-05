Log in
Eagle Alpha : Announces Data Analytics Partnership with LinkUp

06/05/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

Eagle Alpha, the leading provider of alternative data solutions to buyers and vendors, is pleased to announce a new Data Analytics partnership with LinkUp which sees LinkUp data onboarded to the Eagle Edge platform.

Eagle Alpha's dashboard showing insights on LinkUp's employment data (Photo: Business Wire)

Eagle Edge is an alternative data platform that makes datasets more readily consumable through intuitive dashboards tailored to each individual dataset. Through Eagle Edge, users can access a broad range of alternative datasets across online search, social media data, online pricing, and the range of datasets is growing rapidly.

LinkUp’s proprietary technology indexes millions of jobs every day from employer websites. Their sophisticated technology has enabled them to create the largest, highest-quality index of global job listings consisting of over 45,000 companies and 150 million jobs.

“We are delighted to be announcing this partnership with LinkUp, the highest quality job listings datasets in the market. LinkUp fits perfectly with the goal of Data Analytics to “democratise data” by providing our clients with powerful and actionable datasets in an easily digested format.” said Ronan Crosson, Director of Data Analytics at Eagle Alpha.

At launch, the LinkUp dataset on Eagle Edge will cover the 1,500 largest US stocks across all sectors. The customized visualisation on Eagle Edge enables users to explore hiring trends by region and job title at a company and aggregate sector level.

“We believe the Data Analytics partnership with Eagle Alpha brings a very compelling visualization of LinkUp employment data. The Eagle Edge platform allows users to easily digest and utilize company level employment data and incorporate it into their daily work flow. Visualization makes our data more accessible to people who traditionally haven’t been big consumers of raw datasets.” said Toby Dayton, CEO LinkUp.

To help users unlock the value of the data the partnership will also see Eagle Alpha publish reports and case studies on LinkUp data.

About Eagle Alpha

Eagle Alpha was established in 2012 to provide the market with alternative data solutions. Its solutions are Data Sourcing, Data Analytics, Bespoke Projects and Data Strategy. To learn more visit www.eaglealpha.com.

About LinkUp

LinkUp are a leading data-driven job search company. They provide premium job search for job seekers, valuable exposure for employers, and insightful job market data for all. To learn more visit www.linkup.com.


© Business Wire 2019
