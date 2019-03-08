Log in
Eagle Alpha : Announces New Initiatives for Vendors of Alternative Data

03/08/2019 | 10:02am EST

Eagle Alpha, the leading provider of alternative data solutions, recognizes that turning alternative data into revenue is challenging for vendors. Eagle Alpha is pleased to announce three new initiatives to help vendors of alternative data succeed.

The first initiative is sellaltdata.com, a website dedicated to helping vendors of alternative data monetize their data. The website includes a new edition of a seventy page ‘Data Monetization’ white paper.

The second initiative is a new weekly newsletter exclusively focused on the needs of vendors of alternative data. It includes active data requests of buyside firms.
Please register for the newsletter by emailing dataenquiries@eaglealpha.com.

The third initiative is a series of Data Monetization seminars designed to help vendors of alternative data increase revenue. Speakers at these seminars include successful vendors and buyside firms. A seminar is scheduled in Singapore on March 21.

“The initiatives that Eagle Alpha announced today demonstrate its commitment to help alternative data vendors succeed. Eagle Alpha has been fantastic to work with over the years. When we first started working with Eagle Alpha not only did the business development team immediately begin making valuable introductions to buyside, but the Data Insights team dug into our data and began producing reports and case studies. Most recently, Eagle Alpha organized a roadshow with a number of buyside firms that has clearly demonstrated not just the reach of Eagle Alpha's network but also the strength of the firm's relationships with its clients. I cannot speak highly enough about how impressed we've been with Eagle Alpha and how quickly they've had a significant impact on our data business” said Toby Dayton, CEO of Linkup.

“While every vendor is unique, they face common challenges productizing and monetizing their data. Eagle Alpha offers vendors flexible solutions to overcome these challenges and generate significant revenue” said Hugh O’Connor, Director of Data Sourcing & Partnerships at Eagle Alpha.

About Eagle Alpha

Eagle Alpha was established in 2012 to provide alternative data solutions. Eagle Alpha provides six solutions to vendors of alternative data: freemium solution, sales referrals, premium add-ons, sales referrals (exclusive), dashboards and joint ventures. To learn more visit sellaltdata.com. To learn more about Eagle Alpha’s solutions for buyside firms visit eaglealpha.com.


© Business Wire 2019
