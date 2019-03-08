Eagle Alpha : Announces New Initiatives for Vendors of Alternative Data

Eagle
Alpha, the leading provider of alternative data solutions,
recognizes that turning alternative data into revenue is challenging for
vendors. Eagle Alpha is pleased to announce three new initiatives to
help vendors of alternative data succeed.
The first initiative is sellaltdata.com,
a website dedicated to helping vendors of alternative data monetize
their data. The website includes a new edition of a seventy page ‘Data
Monetization’ white paper.
The second initiative is a new weekly newsletter exclusively focused on
the needs of vendors of alternative data. It includes active data
requests of buyside firms.
Please register for the newsletter by
emailing dataenquiries@eaglealpha.com.
The third initiative is a series of Data Monetization seminars designed
to help vendors of alternative data increase revenue. Speakers at these
seminars include successful vendors and buyside firms. A seminar is
scheduled in Singapore on March 21.
“The initiatives that Eagle Alpha announced today demonstrate its
commitment to help alternative data vendors succeed. Eagle Alpha has
been fantastic to work with over the years. When we first started
working with Eagle Alpha not only did the business development team
immediately begin making valuable introductions to buyside, but the Data
Insights team dug into our data and began producing reports and case
studies. Most recently, Eagle Alpha organized a roadshow with a number
of buyside firms that has clearly demonstrated not just the reach of
Eagle Alpha's network but also the strength of the firm's relationships
with its clients. I cannot speak highly enough about how impressed we've
been with Eagle Alpha and how quickly they've had a significant impact
on our data business” said Toby Dayton, CEO of Linkup.
“While every vendor is unique, they face common challenges productizing
and monetizing their data. Eagle Alpha offers vendors flexible solutions
to overcome these challenges and generate significant revenue” said Hugh
O’Connor, Director of Data Sourcing & Partnerships at Eagle Alpha.
About Eagle Alpha
Eagle Alpha was established in 2012 to provide alternative data
solutions. Eagle Alpha provides six solutions to vendors of alternative
data: freemium solution, sales referrals, premium add-ons, sales
referrals (exclusive), dashboards and joint ventures. To learn more
visit sellaltdata.com.
To learn more about Eagle Alpha’s solutions for buyside firms visit eaglealpha.com.
