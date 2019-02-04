Eagle Crusher Names New Carolinas Crushing and Screening Plant Distributor

Eagle Crusher Co., Inc. is proud to announce the recent addition of
Hills Machinery Co. to its list of U.S. distributors. Hills Machinery
will represent the full line of Eagle Crusher heavy-duty crushing and
screening equipment for the recycle concrete, asphalt, aggregate, and
sand and gravel industries in North and South Carolina.
Founded in 2007 by brothers Adam and Jim Hills, the company is pleased
to add Eagle Crusher to its current product offering, including the
Eagle Crusher line of heavy-duty impact crushers, portable crushing and
screening plants, jaw crushers, hammermills, and conveyors.
Operated by a dedicated team of heavy equipment industry professionals
in its seven locations including Charlotte, Greensboro, Greenville, and
Raleigh, NC and Charleston, Columbia, and Greenville, SC, Hills
Machinery Co. is easily accessible to its customers and proud to have a
close-knit group of employees who care deeply about serving them. Learn
more.
Eagle Crusher has been an industry leader for more than 100 years. The
company innovated the first, solid-steel, three-bar rotor and lifetime
rotor replacement warranty (North America only), developed the
structural steel-frame jaw crusher, and pioneered high volume portable
crushing equipment for the construction-and-demolition debris recycling
industry. View
full product line.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005797/en/