Eagle Crusher Names New Carolinas Crushing and Screening Plant Distributor

Eagle Crusher Co., Inc. is proud to announce the recent addition of Hills Machinery Co. to its list of U.S. distributors. Hills Machinery will represent the full line of Eagle Crusher heavy-duty crushing and screening equipment for the recycle concrete, asphalt, aggregate, and sand and gravel industries in North and South Carolina.

Founded in 2007 by brothers Adam and Jim Hills, the company is pleased to add Eagle Crusher to its current product offering, including the Eagle Crusher line of heavy-duty impact crushers, portable crushing and screening plants, jaw crushers, hammermills, and conveyors.

Operated by a dedicated team of heavy equipment industry professionals in its seven locations including Charlotte, Greensboro, Greenville, and Raleigh, NC and Charleston, Columbia, and Greenville, SC, Hills Machinery Co. is easily accessible to its customers and proud to have a close-knit group of employees who care deeply about serving them. Learn more.

Eagle Crusher has been an industry leader for more than 100 years. The company innovated the first, solid-steel, three-bar rotor and lifetime rotor replacement warranty (North America only), developed the structural steel-frame jaw crusher, and pioneered high volume portable crushing equipment for the construction-and-demolition debris recycling industry. View full product line.

