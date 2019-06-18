Eagle Energy : Reports Voting Results from Annual Shareholders' Meeting

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Eagle Energy Inc. Reports Voting Results from Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Calgary, Alberta - June 18, 2019 (TSX: EGL): Eagle Energy Inc. ("Eagle") is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in Eagle's management information circular dated May 9, 2019 were elected as directors of Eagle at its annual meeting held today.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld Director Number Percentage Number Percentage Richard W. Clark 9,300,417 77.01% 2,776,440 22.99% F. Wayne McWhorter 10,544,377 87.31% 1,532,480 12.69% John A. Melton 10,580,783 87.61% 1,496,074 12.39% Warren D. Steckley 10,664,487 88.31% 1,412,370 11.69% J. Wayne Wisniewski 9,440,845 78.17% 2,636,012 21.83%

In addition, Eagle's shareholders approved the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Eagle's auditor and fixing the number of directors of Eagle at five.

