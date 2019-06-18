Eagle Energy : Reports Voting Results from Annual Shareholders' Meeting

NEWS RELEASE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Eagle Energy Inc. Reports Voting Results from Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Calgary, Alberta - June 18, 2019 (TSX: EGL): Eagle Energy Inc. ("Eagle") is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in Eagle's management information circular dated May 9, 2019 were elected as directors of Eagle at its annual meeting held today.
The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:
|
|
|
Votes For
|
|
Votes Withheld
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
Number
|
|
Percentage
|
|
Number
|
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Richard W. Clark
|
9,300,417
|
77.01%
|
2,776,440
|
22.99%
|
F. Wayne McWhorter
|
10,544,377
|
87.31%
|
1,532,480
|
12.69%
|
John A. Melton
|
10,580,783
|
87.61%
|
1,496,074
|
12.39%
|
Warren D. Steckley
|
10,664,487
|
88.31%
|
1,412,370
|
11.69%
|
J. Wayne Wisniewski
|
9,440,845
|
78.17%
|
2,636,012
|
21.83%
In addition, Eagle's shareholders approved the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Eagle's auditor and fixing the number of directors of Eagle at five.
About Eagle Energy Inc.
Eagle is an oil and gas corporation with shares listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "EGL".
All material information about Eagle may be found on its website at www.EagleEnergy.comor under Eagle's issuer profile at www.sedar.com.
For further information, please contact:
Brenda Galonski Chief Financial Officer (587) 233-1791
Wayne Wisniewski
President & Chief Executive Officer (713) 300-3298
Eagle Energy Inc.
Suite 2710, 500-4th Avenue SW Calgary, Alberta T2P 2V6 (403) 531-1575
(855) 531-1575 (toll free)
