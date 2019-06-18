Log in
Eagle Energy : Reports Voting Results from Annual Shareholders' Meeting

06/18/2019 | 03:29pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Eagle Energy Inc. Reports Voting Results from Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Calgary, Alberta - June 18, 2019 (TSX: EGL): Eagle Energy Inc. ("Eagle") is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in Eagle's management information circular dated May 9, 2019 were elected as directors of Eagle at its annual meeting held today.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Director

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Richard W. Clark

9,300,417

77.01%

2,776,440

22.99%

F. Wayne McWhorter

10,544,377

87.31%

1,532,480

12.69%

John A. Melton

10,580,783

87.61%

1,496,074

12.39%

Warren D. Steckley

10,664,487

88.31%

1,412,370

11.69%

J. Wayne Wisniewski

9,440,845

78.17%

2,636,012

21.83%

In addition, Eagle's shareholders approved the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Eagle's auditor and fixing the number of directors of Eagle at five.

About Eagle Energy Inc.

Eagle is an oil and gas corporation with shares listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "EGL".

All material information about Eagle may be found on its website at www.EagleEnergy.comor under Eagle's issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Brenda Galonski Chief Financial Officer (587) 233-1791

Wayne Wisniewski

President & Chief Executive Officer (713) 300-3298

Eagle Energy Inc.

Suite 2710, 500-4th Avenue SW Calgary, Alberta T2P 2V6 (403) 531-1575

(855) 531-1575 (toll free)

Disclaimer

Eagle Energy Inc. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 19:28:04 UTC


