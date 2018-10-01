Log in
Eagle Graphite Incorporated : The CloudMiner Completes Analyst Review of Eagle Graphite

10/01/2018 | 11:12pm CEST

We are pleased to acknowledge the completion of an analyst review from The CloudMiner ('TCM'). TCM is headquartered in Hong Kong and provides independent research services.

TCM's coverage of Eagle Graphite is available from the TCM website www.bit.ly/2P2kJ4E or www.thecloudminer.com, and copies of analysis reports are also available by email from the analyst at dbloor@thecloudminer.com.

Reports on Eagle Graphite prepared by analysts represent the views of such analysts and are not necessarily those of the Company. Although the Company has paid a fee to TCM to provide its independent research opinion (much in the way that fees are paid to bond-rating agencies and auditors for their opinions), the Company is not responsible for the content, accuracy or timelines contained in an analyst's report. The fee paid for independent research was not dependent on the opinion provided. In addition, readers should be aware, and are cautioned, that opinions, estimates, or forecasts contained in research analyst reports are not subject to the requirements of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 'Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects' ('NI 43-101') and have not received any endorsement or approval by the Company. The Company does not imply or in any way represent that any of the reports, opinions, estimates, or forecasts regarding Eagle Graphite made by research analysts conforms with NI 43-101 or represent the opinions or beliefs of the Company or its management or representatives. Readers should refer only to information filed by the Company, including its technical report(s) relating to the Black Crystal Graphite Project, for information prepared in accordance with NI 43-101.

For Further Information Please Contact

The Cloud Miner
Daniel Bloor, Managing Director
Tel: +44 7400 898 656

Email: dbloor@thecloudminer.com

About TCM

The CloudMiner Ltd (TCM) is a specialised data analytics and valuation company to the minerals sector. Founded in 2012, TCM has evaluated the key technical and economic parameters for more than 2500 projects to date and benchmarked each against their respective peer group. Valuations are based on market comparables supported by the underlying project data where analysis is focused purely on the raw, critical data as found in the public domain. As such the analysis is meant to be objective and presented to show both the underlying positives and challenges that management teams need to face and overcome with their respective projects.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Eagle Graphite Incorporated published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 21:11:06 UTC
