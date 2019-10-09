Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.08 Per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 06:31am EDT

BOSTON, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: EGIF) today announced the declaration of its monthly distribution of $0.08 per common share, payable on October 31, 2019.  Based on the Fund’s share price of $15.30 as of its close on October 8, 2019, the distribution represents an annualized yield of 6.27%.  Information regarding the distribution rate is included for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured.  The distribution rate should not be considered the yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.

The following dates apply to this distribution:

Ex-Dividend Date:October 17, 2019
Record Date:October 18, 2019
Payable Date: October 31, 2019

A portion of each distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than undistributed net investment income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain or return of capital.  As required by Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, a notice will be distributed to the Fund’s stockholders in the event that a portion of a monthly distribution is derived from sources other than undistributed net investment income.  In January or February of each year, investors will be sent a Form 1099-DIV for the previous calendar year that will define how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The investment return, price, yields, market value and net asset value (NAV) of the Fund’s shares will fluctuate with market conditions, and it is possible to lose money by investing in the Fund.  Closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to NAV, which may increase the investor’s risk of loss.  There is no assurance that the Fund will meet its investment objective.

Investment return and principal value will fluctuate.  Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

About Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that is advised by THL Credit Advisors LLC and sub-advised by Eagle Asset Management, Inc.  The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation.  There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

About THL Credit

THL Credit is an alternative credit investment manager for both direct lending and broadly syndicated investments through public and private vehicles, collateralized loan obligations, separately managed accounts and co-mingled funds.  THL Credit maintains a variety of advisory and sub-advisory relationships across its investment platforms, including THL Credit, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRD), a publicly traded business development company, and THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE: TSLF), a diversified, closed-end management investment company.

About Eagle Asset Management, Inc.

Founded in 1984, Eagle Asset Management provides an array of fundamental equity and fixed income strategies designed to meet long-term goals of institutional and wealth clients.  Eagle’s multiple independent investment teams overseeing separately managed accounts and funds have the autonomy to pursue investment decisions guided by their unique philosophies and strategies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements”, which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition.  These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.  Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  THL Credit Senior Loan Fund undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

Contact the Fund at 1.833.845.7513 or visit the Fund’s website at http://thlcreditegif.com for additional information.

Contact

Andrew Park
THL Credit Advisors
212.829.3126


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:56aROYAL BAM : BAM leading the way at Digital Construction Week
PU
06:56aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
06:56aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Cobham Plc
PU
06:56aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) Cobham Plc
PU
06:56aNEWSBASE : Gazprom advances LNG plans
AQ
06:56aRYDER SYSTEM : Named as a Top Company for Women to Work For by Women in Trucking Association
BU
06:54aOil rises on signs of easing U.S.-China tensions
RE
06:52aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Announces New Milestones in TTF and JKM trading
BU
06:51aBLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
06:51aBANCO DE SABADELL S A : Sabadell and EIB provide EUR 1bn to the self-employed, SMEs and mid-caps to promote jobs and innovation in Spain
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA : PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : PGS Q3 2019 Update
2ADOBE INC. : ADOBE : Venezuela designers turn to piracy after Adobe announces it will cut service
3BP PLC : Investors get lost in Big Oil's carbon accounting maze
4SOLO OIL PLC : SOLO OIL : Suspension - Solo Oil Plc
5FTSE 100 : British blue-chips trail Europe as Brexit deal hopes lift pound

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group