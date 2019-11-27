Log in
Eagle Health : Premier Ford and Minister Scott to Meet with Key Partners in Washington

11/27/2019 | 05:23pm EST

Premier Ford and Minister Scott to Meet with Key Partners in Washington

Trade Mission Will Work to Attract Jobs and Investment, Promote Infrastructure Opportunities

TORONTO - Premier Doug Ford and Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure, will travel to Washington, D.C. to meet with business leaders and key politicians on December 4.

Premier Ford and Minister Scott will meet with the Governor of Maryland and the Chair of the National Governors Association (NGA) Larry Hogan and Maryland Secretary of Commerce Kelly Schulz. The discussion will focus on the upcoming NGA mission to Toronto and how Ontario can support the 2019-2020 NGA Chair's Initiative, Infrastructure: Foundation for Success.

'When I spoke with Prime Minister Trudeau last Friday, we agreed Ontario has an important role to play in advancing trade competitiveness and enhancing cooperation with our U.S. partners,' said Premier Ford. 'This trade mission to Washington is an opportunity for us to strengthen those ties, especially as Canada looks to ratify the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) to help protect workers and businesses on both sides of the border.'

Premier Ford and Minister Scott will also meet with business leaders to promote Ontario as a top destination for investment and highlight its leadership in infrastructure procurement and consulting, while opening new opportunities in global markets.

'Ontario has strong trade ties with Maryland, and I'm looking forward to meeting with business leaders and officials to explore opportunities to promote Ontario's world-class infrastructure market,' said Minister Scott. 'Our message is clear: Ontario is one of the best places to build and invest.'

Minister Scott is participating in a fireside chat with the Australian Ambassador to the United States Joe Hockey at the P3 Government Conference.


Disclaimer

Government of Ontario published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 22:22:03 UTC
