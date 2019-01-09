Eagle LNG's Talleyrand LNG Bunker Station at JAXPort Delivering Weekly Bunkering from First-of-Its-Kind, Shore-to-Ship Fuel Depot

Eagle LNG’s Talleyrand LNG Bunker Station, a state-of-the-art marine LNG bunkering facility, achieves another milestone as it fuels Crowley’s newest ConRo ship, Taino. Eagle LNG continues on a path of growth and success as the domestic leader in LNG bunkering for the maritime industry. This East Coast terminal is a newly designed, first-of-its-kind, shore-to-ship, LNG bunkering facility located in the Port of Jacksonville (JAXPORT). Eagle LNG now routinely bunkers LNG onto Crowley’s LNG powered ConRo ships, El Coquí and Taino, for U.S. mainland to Puerto Rico container and vehicle trade and shipping.

Eagle LNG’s Talleyrand LNG Bunker Station is built with 500,000 LNG-gallons of storage capacity and with a design capacity flow rate of 2,700 gallons per minute, sufficient to fuel each of Crowley’s vessels in less than eight hours. The Talleyrand LNG Bunker Station is routinely filled via truck from Eagle LNG’s Maxville LNG Facility, which liquefies natural gas, located in West Jacksonville. The Maxville LNG Facility has another 1 million LNG-gallons of storage capacity, assuring security of supply for Crowley’s weekly bunkering events.

“Today marks another key accomplishment for our company with our Talleyrand terminal providing LNG bunkering to refuel Crowley’s newest ConRo, LNG-powered ship, Taino. The Taino joins Crowley’s other LNG powered ship, El Coquí, in weekly scheduled LNG fueling,” said Sean Lalani, President of Eagle LNG. “The Talleyrand marine bunkering terminal in JAXPORT is capable of providing LNG fuel for the maritime industry while its small two-acre design can be easily replicated in other coastal ports,” said Lalani. “We are proud of our partnerships with Crowley, the Jacksonville community and JAXPORT without whom this cutting-edge bunkering technology could not have come to fruition,” added Lalani.

Eagle LNG transfers LNG to power Crowley’s ConRo ships through a Mobile Transfer Unit with ongoing simultaneous operations, including gantry crane operation and container movement forward, and RORO aft of accommodation. This unique permanent infrastructure ensures transfer of the highest quality, coldest liquid fuel, increasing ships’ range and time between ‘fill-ups.’

Futhermore, Eagle LNG is developing a larger, on-water liquefaction plant and terminal in Jacksonville, known as the Jacksonville Export Facility, capable of liquefying 1.65 million LNG-gallons per day with 12 million LNG-gallons of storage capacity for natural gas exports and additional marine bunkering demand. Once Eagle LNG’s Jacksonville Export Facility is completed and operations combined with Eagle LNG’s Talleyrand LNG Bunker Station, Eagle LNG will be providing the lowest cost LNG for bunkering in the southeast United States.

About Eagle LNG Partners (Eagle LNG)

Eagle LNG is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ferus Natural Gas Fuels LP, a privately-held portfolio company of The Energy & Minerals Group. Eagle LNG provides affordable, efficient and clean-burning energy. It develops small-scale LNG fueling solutions for marine industries as well as power generation in the Caribbean and Central America. Eagle LNG is based in Houston, Texas. For additional information, please visit www.eaglelng.com.

About The Energy & Minerals Group (EMG)

EMG is the management company for a series of specialized private equity funds. EMG focuses on investing across various facets of the global natural resource industry including the upstream and midstream segments of the energy complex. EMG has approximately $16 billion of regulatory assets under management and approximately $11 billion in commitments have been allocated across the energy sector since inception. For additional information, please visit www.emgtx.com.

