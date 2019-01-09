Eagle LNG's Talleyrand LNG Bunker Station at JAXPort Delivering Weekly Bunkering from First-of-Its-Kind, Shore-to-Ship Fuel Depot

Eagle LNG’s Talleyrand LNG Bunker Station, a state-of-the-art marine LNG
bunkering facility, achieves another milestone as it fuels Crowley’s
newest ConRo ship, Taino. Eagle LNG continues on a path of growth
and success as the domestic leader in LNG bunkering for the maritime
industry. This East Coast terminal is a newly designed,
first-of-its-kind, shore-to-ship, LNG bunkering facility located in the
Port of Jacksonville (JAXPORT). Eagle LNG now routinely bunkers LNG onto
Crowley’s LNG powered ConRo ships, El Coquí and Taino, for
U.S. mainland to Puerto Rico container and vehicle trade and shipping.
Eagle LNG’s Talleyrand LNG Bunker Station is built with 500,000
LNG-gallons of storage capacity and with a design capacity flow rate of
2,700 gallons per minute, sufficient to fuel each of Crowley’s vessels
in less than eight hours. The Talleyrand LNG Bunker Station is routinely
filled via truck from Eagle LNG’s Maxville LNG Facility, which liquefies
natural gas, located in West Jacksonville. The Maxville LNG Facility has
another 1 million LNG-gallons of storage capacity, assuring security of
supply for Crowley’s weekly bunkering events.
“Today marks another key accomplishment for our company with our
Talleyrand terminal providing LNG bunkering to refuel Crowley’s newest
ConRo, LNG-powered ship, Taino. The Taino joins Crowley’s
other LNG powered ship, El Coquí, in weekly scheduled LNG
fueling,” said Sean Lalani, President of Eagle LNG. “The Talleyrand
marine bunkering terminal in JAXPORT is capable of providing LNG fuel
for the maritime industry while its small two-acre design can be easily
replicated in other coastal ports,” said Lalani. “We are proud of our
partnerships with Crowley, the Jacksonville community and JAXPORT
without whom this cutting-edge bunkering technology could not have come
to fruition,” added Lalani.
Eagle LNG transfers LNG to power Crowley’s ConRo ships through a Mobile
Transfer Unit with ongoing simultaneous operations, including gantry
crane operation and container movement forward, and RORO aft of
accommodation. This unique permanent infrastructure ensures transfer of
the highest quality, coldest liquid fuel, increasing ships’ range and
time between ‘fill-ups.’
Futhermore, Eagle LNG is developing a larger, on-water liquefaction
plant and terminal in Jacksonville, known as the Jacksonville Export
Facility, capable of liquefying 1.65 million LNG-gallons per day with 12
million LNG-gallons of storage capacity for natural gas exports and
additional marine bunkering demand. Once Eagle LNG’s Jacksonville Export
Facility is completed and operations combined with Eagle LNG’s
Talleyrand LNG Bunker Station, Eagle LNG will be providing the lowest
cost LNG for bunkering in the southeast United States.
About Eagle LNG Partners (Eagle LNG)
Eagle LNG is a
wholly-owned subsidiary of Ferus Natural Gas Fuels LP, a privately-held
portfolio company of The Energy & Minerals Group. Eagle LNG provides
affordable, efficient and clean-burning energy. It develops small-scale
LNG fueling solutions for marine industries as well as power generation
in the Caribbean and Central America. Eagle LNG is based in Houston,
Texas. For additional information, please visit www.eaglelng.com.
About The Energy & Minerals Group (EMG)
EMG is the
management company for a series of specialized private equity funds. EMG
focuses on investing across various facets of the global natural
resource industry including the upstream and midstream segments of the
energy complex. EMG has approximately $16 billion of regulatory assets
under management and approximately $11 billion in commitments have been
allocated across the energy sector since inception. For additional
information, please visit www.emgtx.com.
