Eagle Life Announces New Income Product

11/15/2019 | 04:16pm EST

Eagle Select™ Income Focus offers principal protection, growth potential

Eagle Life Insurance Company®, a leading annuity provider that specializes in safe, innovative retirement options, announces the addition of a new income-focused fixed index annuity product. The Eagle Select™ Income Focus is designed for clients who desire safety of principal, growth potential and an income stream that cannot be outlived. The new product joins a competitive Eagle Select series of fixed index annuities.

“We’re excited to offer a new product that is easy to understand and helps provide guaranteed lifetime income,” said Kirby Wood, Chief Distribution Officer of Eagle Life. “People work hard to build their retirement nest egg, and we look forward to helping them with their financial security concerns.”

The Eagle Select™ Income Focus – available now – offers clients a Lifetime Income Benefit Rider with Wellbeing Benefit option that does not have an annual fee applied to the contract. This Wellbeing Benefit option is not confinement driven, and clients can enhance their income payments for up to five years should they become unable to perform two out of six activities of daily living. The product also offers flexible premiums that don’t extend the surrender period, a seven-year surrender charge schedule and 10 percent penalty-free withdrawals from contract value starting in year two.

“Retirement goals differ from person to person, and we strive to meet everyone’s individual needs,” said Ron Grensteiner, President of Eagle Life.

ABOUT EAGLE LIFE
Eagle Life Insurance Company is a provider of fixed and fixed index annuities marketed through broker-dealers and banks. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company®, headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Eagle Life is committed to providing products with integrity as well as superior service to the representatives it partners with and their clients. For more information, please visit www.eagle-lifeco.com.


© Business Wire 2019
