Eagle Pipe and Beemac Trucking Announce Permian Yard Partnership

08/17/2018 | 09:14pm CEST

Eagle Pipe, a 100% American owned, full-service, local stocking distributor of OCTG, Line Pipe and Poly Pipe announced today the opening of its new full-service Permian Basin stocking & trucking yard at 2700 FM Road 307 Midland, TX 79701. Eagle Pipe has partnered with Beemac Trucking and Logistics which will handle all transportation and tubular management services for the new facility. The opening of this yard will strengthen Eagle Pipe’s commitment to the Permian Basin and its expanding customer base.

“Eagle Pipe & Beemac Trucking are committed to the highest level of pipe supply, service and logistics reliability. This partnership offers our customers a strategic advantage in the Permian Basin to lower costs and provide a surety of supply utilizing our enhanced local supply chain solution,” says Brandon Dewan, Eagle Pipe’s President and CEO.

The 11 acre stocking yard with storage, dedicated fleet for trucking services, fully-automated inventory management system, forklifts, and inspection and repair capabilities will reduce overall costs to Eagle Pipe’s customers.

"Beemac Trucking and Logistics is very excited to partner with Eagle Pipe in the opening of our new Permian facility,” says Loren Dworakowski, Beemac Trucking’s President. “The entrepreneurial spirit of the Eagle Pipe team, in addition to their focus on continuous supply chain improvement, aligns with the vision and core values of Beemac Trucking and Logistics.” The opening of this facility demonstrates Beemac’s continued focus on growth and will continue to add additional highly qualified oilfield drivers to its growing national fleet.

About Eagle Pipe

Eagle Pipe is a full-service stocking distributor of oilfield tubulars with vast experience supplying both E&P and Midstream companies ranging from small independents to super-majors in all shale plays throughout the USA as well as the Gulf of Mexico. Eagle Pipe maintains strategic stocking locations around the country providing quick access to material as well as value-added services including freight, pipe inspection, pipe storage, forklift rentals, and additional solutions. Eagle Pipe is proud to offer a strategic full-service supply model, flexible enough to fit any customer’s needs. For more information, please visit www.eaglepipe.net

About Beemac Trucking

Beemac Trucking is a premier transportation company providing asset-based trucking, logistics, port, warehousing, and specialized services to customers throughout North America. Headquartered in Ambridge, PA, Beemac operates over 400 trucks, and has 28 terminals nationwide. For more information, please visit www.beemac.com

About Beemac Logistics

Beemac Logistics is an industry leading, multi-modal full services transportation and logistics provider. They offer trucking, logistics, warehousing, and specialized transportation services to customers throughout North America. Located in Beaver, PA, Beemac Logistics will be opening an additional location in Houston to meet their growing client needs. Beemac is an innovator of logistics solutions, and we pride ourselves on unmatched service and the quality of our employees. At Beemac, we truly believe “relationships move loads”.


© Business Wire 2018
