Eagle Pipe and Beemac Trucking Announce Permian Yard Partnership

Eagle Pipe, a 100% American owned, full-service, local stocking
distributor of OCTG, Line Pipe and Poly Pipe announced today the opening
of its new full-service Permian Basin stocking & trucking yard at 2700
FM Road 307 Midland, TX 79701. Eagle Pipe has partnered with Beemac
Trucking and Logistics which will handle all transportation and tubular
management services for the new facility. The opening of this yard will
strengthen Eagle Pipe’s commitment to the Permian Basin and its
expanding customer base.
“Eagle Pipe & Beemac Trucking are committed to the highest level of pipe
supply, service and logistics reliability. This partnership offers our
customers a strategic advantage in the Permian Basin to lower costs and
provide a surety of supply utilizing our enhanced local supply chain
solution,” says Brandon Dewan, Eagle Pipe’s President and CEO.
The 11 acre stocking yard with storage, dedicated fleet for trucking
services, fully-automated inventory management system, forklifts, and
inspection and repair capabilities will reduce overall costs to Eagle
Pipe’s customers.
"Beemac Trucking and Logistics is very excited to partner with Eagle
Pipe in the opening of our new Permian facility,” says Loren
Dworakowski, Beemac Trucking’s President. “The entrepreneurial spirit of
the Eagle Pipe team, in addition to their focus on continuous supply
chain improvement, aligns with the vision and core values of Beemac
Trucking and Logistics.” The opening of this facility demonstrates
Beemac’s continued focus on growth and will continue to add additional
highly qualified oilfield drivers to its growing national fleet.
About Eagle Pipe
Eagle Pipe is a full-service stocking distributor of oilfield tubulars
with vast experience supplying both E&P and Midstream companies ranging
from small independents to super-majors in all shale plays throughout
the USA as well as the Gulf of Mexico. Eagle Pipe maintains strategic
stocking locations around the country providing quick access to material
as well as value-added services including freight, pipe inspection, pipe
storage, forklift rentals, and additional solutions. Eagle Pipe is proud
to offer a strategic full-service supply model, flexible enough to fit
any customer’s needs. For more information, please visit www.eaglepipe.net
About Beemac Trucking
Beemac Trucking is a premier transportation company providing
asset-based trucking, logistics, port, warehousing, and specialized
services to customers throughout North America. Headquartered in
Ambridge, PA, Beemac operates over 400 trucks, and has 28 terminals
nationwide. For more information, please visit www.beemac.com
About Beemac Logistics
Beemac Logistics is an industry leading, multi-modal full services
transportation and logistics provider. They offer trucking, logistics,
warehousing, and specialized transportation services to customers
throughout North America. Located in Beaver, PA, Beemac Logistics will
be opening an additional location in Houston to meet their growing
client needs. Beemac is an innovator of logistics solutions, and we
pride ourselves on unmatched service and the quality of our employees.
At Beemac, we truly believe “relationships move loads”.
