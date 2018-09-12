EagleLIFT Announces its Proprietary ''EL'' Polymers in Collaboration with NCFI

EagleLIFT Inc., a soil rehabilitation and foundation repair contractor based in Ontario, CA, announced the release of its proprietary ''EL'' polymers and injection techniques customized for specific customer applications that it says will change the industry.

With over 20 years of operational and design expertise, EagleLIFT has helped innovate the use of two-part chemical grout as a soil compaction, infrastructure rehabilitation and foundation lifting solution. EagleLIFT's proprietary injection designs have evolved the industry by improving techniques for achieving soil bearing capacity improvements.

''We have seen and used hundreds of different polyurethane formulations throughout our 20-year history,'' states Don Moody, founder and President of EagleLIFT. ''Working with NCFI, we have taken our tried-and-true application experience and designed polymer products which meet specialized application specifications.''

EagleLIFT's EL polymers are designed to meet specific application needs, from soil saturation and densification to advanced hydro-insensitivity to liquefaction mitigation. The polymers are at their core a two-part, closed-celled structural polyurethane. The polyurethane expands up to 25 times its initial volume through an exothermic reaction that happens when its plural components combine and release carbon dioxide. The polymer initially mixes with the soil layer, creating a matrix of soil and polymer that is highly dense with increased load-bearing capacity. With different formula variations, mixing techniques, and injection designs, the polymers can achieve a broad range of applications.

''The fact is, each project and application is different, and while some polymers are more for utility, some polymers are designed to achieve specific needs, such as road lifting, seawall stabilization, or foundation lifting,'' states Derek Berthelot, Vice President of Business Development. ''Our polymer formulations were designed and tested around our application knowledge and experience, ensuring we have customized industry leading products that more effectively achieve our customers' goals.''

About EagleLIFT, Inc.

EagleLIFT is a soil rehabilitation and foundation repair company based in Ontario, CA. It specializes in foundation piering and polyurethane injection applications for seawall repair, foundation repair, soil compaction, subsurface barrier walls, pavement and railroad lifting. EagleLIFT is a Class ''A'' General Engineering Contractor and holds SB, SBE and DVBE certifications and services Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington.

