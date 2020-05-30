Eagles back to winning ways

Log in
05/30/2020 | 12:20pm EDT

Daichi Kamada's late goal earned Eintracht Frankfurt a hard-fought victory at in-form VfL Wolfsburg.

André Silva's penalty put the Eagles ahead in a first half in which Kevin Trapp made several smart saves to keep Wolfsburg at bay. Kevin Mbabu's header put the hosts back on level terms, but Kamada's second goal in as many games salvaged a much-needed win for Adi Hütter's men, who had Lucas Torró sent off deep into second-half stoppage time.

Personnel: Abraham returns

Captain David Abraham returned to the Eintracht starting line-up after missing the last two games with a back problem. The Argentinian replaced the suspended Stefan Ilsanker in one of four changes to the team that salvaged a point at home to Freiburg in midweek. Dominik Kohr, Timothy Chandler and Mijat Gacinovic were also recalled to the side, with Torró, Almamy Toure and Bas Dost named among the substitutes.

First half: Eintracht strike first

There was no shortage of effort from the Eagles in the opening exchanges, with Hütter's side preventing the in-form hosts from settling into their stride. Trapp had to be on his toes to tip Josip Brekalo's fierce shot over the crossbar, but Silva put Eintracht ahead from the penalty spot after being fouled in the area by Marin Pongracic.

Hütter's charges could have doubled their advantage five minutes before half-time when Gacinovic scuffed Filip Kostic's low cross wide of the mark, before Trapp was forced into action again to deny Wout Weghorst and preserve the Eagles' slender lead.

Second half: Daichi strikes again

There was little to choose between the two teams at the beginning of the second half, but VfL managed to haul themselves back on level terms when Mbabu headed Maximilian Arnold's teasing free-kick past Trapp and into the far corner.

Chances remained few and far between as the half wore on, Brekalo slicing a shot wide from the edge of the Frankfurt box in the Wolves' best opportunity of the closing stages. Just as the game appeared to be petering out to a draw, Kamada slotted Dost's knock-down into the bottom far corner to restore the Eagles' lead. Torró was sent off in the dying stages - just 18 minutes after coming off the bench - but the visitors held on for an impressive victory.

Summary: A solid showing

There would have been few complaints from Eintracht if the match had ended in a draw. That said, the victory was a reward for an improved performance from the Eagles, who worked incredibly hard defensively and limited VfL to few clear-cut goalscoring chances, while at the other end taking their own opportunities with aplomb.

SGE line-up

Trapp - Abraham, Hasebe, Hinteregger - Chandler, Kohr (Torró 77'), Rode (Fernandes 77'), Kostic - Gacinovic (Sow 84'), Kamada (de Guzman 88') - Silva (Dost 77')

Goals

0-1 Silva (27' pen)
1-1 Mbabu (58')
1-2 Kamada (85')

29. Spieltag: VfL Wolfsburg - Eintracht Frankfurt

Open gallery by click on image

Disclaimer

Eintracht Frankfurt Fußball AG published this content on 30 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2020 16:19:04 UTC
