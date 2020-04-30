WASHINGTON DC, April 30, 2020 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved the Early Childhood Development to Build Tajikistan's Human Capital Project
Project ID: P169168
Total Project Cost: $73 million
IDA Grant (no repayment): $70 million
Global Financing Facility Trust Fund: $3 million (grant, no repayment)
Project Description: To increase utilization of a basic package of health and preschool education services for 0 to 6 year old children in Tajikistan.
For more information, please visit https://projects.worldbank.org/en/projects-operations/project-detail/P169168
