Early Gains Slip Away for Dow Industrials

By Corrie Driebusch and Avantika Chilkoti

U.S. stocks' rebound attempts sputtered Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average giving up more than 400 points to turn negative in early afternoon trading.

The Dow industrials recently rose 44 points, or 0.2%, to 25093.62. The S&P 500 added 0.1% while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.6%, buoyed by a bounceback in consumer-technology companies and some better-than-expected corporate earnings. Earlier in the day the Dow had risen more than 400 points to nearly 25468 points.

That rise had provided some relief after stock markets around the world suffered their biggest shakeout since February earlier this week on concerns around a steep rise in bond yields, higher oil prices and escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

All three indexes were on track to end the week sharply lower after dramatic selloffs on Wednesday and Thursday. Some of the biggest casualties of this week's stock-market rout were the biggest gainers on Friday, with Netflix shares up more than 5% and Amazon.com gaining more than 4%.

Also helping lift the mood was earnings season beginning in earnest, with JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo all reporting rising profits. A renewed focus on corporate results should help support stock prices in the near term, some analysts and investors say.

"We're starting today on a positive foot because we have good earnings," said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist for Invesco. She said strong third-quarter results will initially boost stocks, but what matters more to investors is commentary by companies on how tariffs, trade tensions and shifts in other markets will impact their businesses.

"Yes, earnings matter. But earnings outlooks matter even more," Ms. Hooper said.

That dynamic was on display earlier this week, when tools distributor Fastenal Co. reported a stronger-than-expected profit, but its shares fell as executives spoke of higher costs due in part to tariffs. Many investors view Fastenal as a bellwether for industrial companies, so its concerns reverberated across the entire sector, these investors said.

Some analysts remained concerned that the conflict over trade would continue to ebb and flow in the coming weeks and months, and that it could continue to swing major stock indexes.

Until this week, U.S. equities had largely sustained their rally even as emerging markets suffered selloffs for months as the U.S. dollar strengthened and the Federal Reserve raised interest rates.

Bond yields rose again Friday. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield ticked up to 3.163%, compared with 3.131% on Thursday. Yields move inversely to prices.

"The U.S. equity market has been more expensive and overvalued so our view was that there would be convergence," says Gerard Fitzpatrick, global chief investment officer for fixed income and EMEA at Russell Investments.

New data released on Thursday showed consumer prices rose less than anticipated last month, allaying fears that the Fed would begin increasing rates more quickly. The consumer-price index rose 0.1% in September after rising 0.2% in August.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was broadly flat on Friday, having drifted lower on Thursday even as equity markets tanked.

