Press Release June 29, 2020

EARLY IMPLEMENTATION OF BASEL III CREDIT

RISK FRAMEWORK

The financial authorities announced that fifteen banks and eight bank holding companies will begin to gradually implement Basel III credit risk framework from the end of June 2020.1

IMPLEMENTATION SCHEDULE

Domestic banks and bank holding companies were asked to notify the authorities by the end of May their preferred date to begin the implementation. A total of fifteen banks and eight bank holding companies applied for the early implementation as shown below and the financial authorities approved their implementation schedule.

End of Jun 2020

JB

Kwangju, JBEnd of Dec 2020

End of Mar 2021

End of Jun 2021

Standard Chartered Korea, Kakao Bank and K Bank will begin to implement Basel III credit risk framework beginning in January 2023.

EXPECTATION

The early implementation of Basel III credit risk framework is expected to boost the capital adequacy ratio of domestic banks and bank holding companies.2 The government expects that the increased capital adequacy ratio at banks will help make available more funding sources to finance and support the real economy.

1 2

By about 1.91%p and 1.11%p for banks and bank holding companies, respectively

1