EARLY REDEMPTION OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020

(STOCK CODE: 5605)

Reference is made to the announcement of Logan Property Holdings Company Limited (the ''Company'') dated 19 January 2016 in relation to the issuance and listing of 7.70% senior notes due 2020 (the ''Notes'').

Pursuant to the terms of the indenture of the Notes dated 19 January 2016 (as amended or supplemented from time to time), among the Company, the entities set forth in Schedule I thereto as subsidiary guarantors and Citicorp International Limited as trustee (the ''Trustee''), entered into in connection with the issuance of the Notes, the Company announces today that it has informed the Trustee and holders of the Notes that all of the outstanding Notes will be redeemed in full on 12 August 2019 (the ''Redemption Date'').

As of the date of this announcement, the outstanding principal amount of the Notes is US$260,000,000. The Company will satisfy the payment of the outstanding principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, of the Notes using its internal resources.