Early Redemption of Senior Notes Due 2020 (Stock Code: 5605)

07/11/2019 | 07:03am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer and its management and financial statements. The Company does not intend to make any public offering of securities in the United States.

EARLY REDEMPTION OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020

(STOCK CODE: 5605)

Reference is made to the announcement of Logan Property Holdings Company Limited (the ''Company'') dated 19 January 2016 in relation to the issuance and listing of 7.70% senior notes due 2020 (the ''Notes'').

Pursuant to the terms of the indenture of the Notes dated 19 January 2016 (as amended or supplemented from time to time), among the Company, the entities set forth in Schedule I thereto as subsidiary guarantors and Citicorp International Limited as trustee (the ''Trustee''), entered into in connection with the issuance of the Notes, the Company announces today that it has informed the Trustee and holders of the Notes that all of the outstanding Notes will be redeemed in full on 12 August 2019 (the ''Redemption Date'').

As of the date of this announcement, the outstanding principal amount of the Notes is US$260,000,000. The Company will satisfy the payment of the outstanding principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, of the Notes using its internal resources.

- 1 -

Upon redemption of the outstanding Notes, all the redeemed Notes will be cancelled. The Company will apply to the Stock Exchange for the withdrawal of the listing of the Notes.

By Order of the Board

Logan Property Holdings Company Limited

Kei Hoi Pang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Kei Hoi Pang, Mr. Ji Jiande, Mr. Xiao Xu and Mr. Lai Zhuobin; the non-executive Director of the Company is Ms. Kei Perenna Hoi Ting; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Huaqiao, Ms. Liu Ka Ying, Rebecca and Mr. Cai Suisheng.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Logan Property Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 11:02:02 UTC
