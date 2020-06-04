Early Warning Press Release Regarding CloudBreak Discovery Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2020) - Mr. Kyler Hardy, through a company that he controls, Cronin Capital Corp. ("Cronin"), announces that he now owns or has control or direction over an aggregate of 14,578,572 Class A common shares (the "Common Shares") of CloudBreak Discovery Corp. ("CloudBreak"), which CloudBreak issued while closing its merger transaction with Ridge Royalty Corp. The Common Shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.20 per share, and accordingly Cronin's 14,578,572 Common Shares have an aggregate value of $2,915,714.40. Cronin's 14,578,572 Common Shares represent 46.08% of the 31,638,849 Common Shares of CloudBreak issued and outstanding.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed with regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report"). A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear with the Issuer's documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. A copy of the Early Warning Report may also be obtained by contacting Cronin at 890 - 1140 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 4G1, (604) 428-9480.

"Kyler Hardy"

Kyler Hardy

The Form 62-103F1 - Required Disclosure under the Early Warning Requirements associated with this news release can be obtained from CloudBreak's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. A copy of the Early Warning Report may also be obtained by contacting Cronin Capital Corp. at 890 - 1140 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 4G1, (604) 428-9480.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57292