Early Warning Report of C Group Energy Inc.

03/01/2019 | 06:10pm EST

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2019) - As previously reported in the System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders, C Group Energy Inc. ("C Group") announces that it holds ownership and control over 1,357,194 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of Clearview Resources Ltd. (the "Issuer" or "Clearview"), representing 11.63% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

On February 22, 2019, C Group sold certain assets to Clearview pursuant to the terms of an asset purchase and sale agreement (the "Purchase Agreement"), in exchange for cash and 1,357,194 Common Shares of Clearview at a deemed price of $6.516 per Common Share (the "Transaction"). Prior to the Transaction, C Group did not own, control or direct any Common Shares of Clearview. Immediately following the Transaction, C Group now owns, controls or directs (directly or indirectly) 1,357,194 Common Shares of Clearview, representing approximately 11.63% of the Clearview's outstanding Common Shares.

C Group received the Common Shares of Clearview as consideration for the sale of assets pursuant to the Transaction. C Group may make additional purchases or sales of Common Shares of Clearview as circumstances warrant.

C Group is located at 540, 840 - 6 Ave SW, Calgary, AB. T2P 3E5.

This press release is issued pursuant to early warning requirements of National Instrument 62104 and National Instrument 62-103, which also requires a report to be filed with regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions containing additional information with respect to the forgoing matters (the "Early Warning Report"). A copy of the Early Warning Report will be available under the Clearview's SEDAR profile at www.SEDAR.com. In addition, a copy of the report may be obtained by contacting C Group at (403) 984-3552.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43177


© Newsfilecorp 2019
