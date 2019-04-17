EarlySense : Names HealthTech and Private Equity Executive Matt Johnson as New CEO

WOBURN, Massachusetts, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EarlySense, the market leader in contact-free continuous sensing and analytics solutions across the care continuum, announced today the appointment of Matt Johnson as its new chief executive officer. Johnson succeeds company co-founder and founding CEO Avner Halperin, who has led EarlySense since launching the company in 2004.

"EarlySense has established itself as the global leader of contact-free continuous sensing and analytics technology, and, as we are accelerating our commercial growth in the U.S. and global markets, now is the time to bring in a CEO with a skill set to facilitate that growth. We are excited that Matt Johnson, an executive with formidable healthcare and economic skill, will lead our team in pursuit of our goal to become the standard of care for patient monitoring in hospitals, nursing homes and the home," said Ittai Harel, EarlySense chairman. "Furthermore, it has been a privilege and an honor to work with Avner Halperin, who developed EarlySense from concept to its strong standing today, and we look forward to Avner's continued contribution as a director on EarlySense's board."

Matt Johnson joins EarlySense with significant healthcare and healthtech executive experience. He served as managing director at Sowell & Co., a private equity group, and was responsible for acquisitions, divestitures, and oversight of private-equity investment growth. His previous management experience includes serving as CEO of CareCycle Solutions, a leading health platform with a special focus on technology and remote patient management, and CEO of HealthBridge In-Home Care. His roles in health technology, equity and patient management build on the company's core strengths.

"EarlySense has done an incredible job establishing the scientific-foundation for continuous patient monitoring in varied healthcare settings, and has forged key partnerships with some of the leading healthcare providers and suppliers," said Johnson, CEO, EarlySense. "EarlySense proprietary technology is poised to impact thousands of patients' lives, as well as reduce costs in healthcare facilities around the world. I am appreciative of the opportunity and look forward to leading this innovative company."

"Today, more than one million patients have enjoyed the benefit of monitoring and health analytics with EarlySense technology that empowers healthcare professionals to achieve better clinical and economic outcomes," said Halperin. "Matt Johnson is a stellar choice to carry forward our mission of ensuring prompt care, saving lives and reducing medical costs. I look forward to being there to support Matt and the company's continued success."

About EarlySense

EarlySense® is the global leader in contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the healthcare continuum. Used worldwide in hospitals, post-acute care facilities, and homes, EarlySense assists clinicians in early detection of patient deterioration. The solution has been proven to help prevent adverse events, including code blue events which are a result of cardiac or respiratory arrest, preventable ICU transfers, patient falls, pressure ulcers, and hospital readmissions. EarlySense's FDA-cleared solutions leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data analytics to provide actionable health insights and improve clinical outcomes. The company has partnered with leading global technology companies including Hill-Rom, Philips, Welch Allyn, Mitsui and Beurer. EarlySense is based in Ramat Gan, Israel and Woburn, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.earlysense.com.



