Japanese Social Media platform "RELEASE" is free to register.

This time we are holding a promotion of "Earn 300 bonus points by registration & post promotion for Taiwanese users" from 20th December.

https://release.co.jp/campaign2018/?lang=tw

In order to register conveniently, we have prepared Mandarin RELEASE page comprising Registration, menu and help center.

To register RELEASE is really easy!

1. Upload the picture from smart phone

2. Write down your message and post it!

You can get point from page view, 1 view = 0.1 point.

Points are allowed to exchange to cash or the others when the points are accumulated to 3,000.

EX : Based on the rate of 12/11, it is able to exchange to NT 820 dollars.

Period : 2018.12.20 - 2019.1.20

During the above mentioned period, after we confirm your RELEASE registration and post, we will give 300 bonus points between the end of promotion and the end of January.

Please Post any your favorite restaurant, tourist attraction or Event of Christmas, Happy New Year.

https://release.co.jp/campaign2018/?lang=tw

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181219005913/en/