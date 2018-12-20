Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Earn 300 Bonus Points! Japanese Social Media Platform "RELEASE" Is Holding Registration & Post Promotion for Taiwanese Users

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2018 | 03:01am CET

Japanese Social Media platform "RELEASE" is free to register.

This time we are holding a promotion of "Earn 300 bonus points by registration & post promotion for Taiwanese users" from 20th December.

https://release.co.jp/campaign2018/?lang=tw

In order to register conveniently, we have prepared Mandarin RELEASE page comprising Registration, menu and help center.

To register RELEASE is really easy!

1. Upload the picture from smart phone
2. Write down your message and post it!

You can get point from page view, 1 view = 0.1 point.

Points are allowed to exchange to cash or the others when the points are accumulated to 3,000.
EX : Based on the rate of 12/11, it is able to exchange to NT 820 dollars.

  • Period : 2018.12.20 - 2019.1.20

During the above mentioned period, after we confirm your RELEASE registration and post, we will give 300 bonus points between the end of promotion and the end of January.

Please Post any your favorite restaurant, tourist attraction or Event of Christmas, Happy New Year.

https://release.co.jp/campaign2018/?lang=tw


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:02aWESTERN DIGITAL : Expands Products
AQ
05:02aSOLSKJAER : It's Brilliant to Be Back to Old Trafford
AQ
05:00aUnited in need of a rethink
AQ
04:58aAL TAWFEEK LEASING A T LEASE : ATLC.CA) - Decisions of the Board of Directors' Meeting
AQ
04:58aORASCOM INVESTMENT SAE : Release from Orascom Investment Holding (OIH.CA) Regarding an Acquisition
AQ
04:58aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : to pay $1.5m in talc lawsuit deal
AQ
04:58aALEXANDRIA NATIONAL FOR FINANCIAL INVESTMENT : ANFI.CA) - Listing Committee Decision
AQ
04:52aBANK SOHAR SAOG : Sohar Islamic Upgrades iMAL e-Services for Internet & Mobile Banking
AQ
04:52aLITTLE BK : Connect Nigeria, Union Bank Celebrate Top 100 Emerging SMEs
AQ
04:52aECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED : Denies Cooking Books to Look Healthy
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : shares drop as data privacy fallout spreads
2MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : Nissan, Renault bosses met one-on-one in Amsterdam, Nissan says
3BLACKBERRY LTD : BLACKBERRY : Why This Leading Melanoma Research Organization Trusts BlackBerry Workspaces Wit..
4EXCLUSIVE: Renault, Nissan executives sought other ways to pay Ghosn - documents
5BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili and Taobao Announce Business Collaboration in E-commerce

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.