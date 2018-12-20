Japanese Social Media platform "RELEASE" is free to register.
This time we are holding a promotion of "Earn 300 bonus points by
registration & post promotion for Taiwanese users" from 20th December.
https://release.co.jp/campaign2018/?lang=tw
In order to register conveniently, we have prepared Mandarin RELEASE
page comprising Registration, menu and help center.
To register RELEASE is really easy!
1. Upload the picture from smart phone
2. Write down your message
and post it!
You can get point from page view, 1 view = 0.1 point.
Points are allowed to exchange to cash or the others when the points are
accumulated to 3,000.
EX : Based on the rate of 12/11, it is able
to exchange to NT 820 dollars.
-
Period : 2018.12.20 - 2019.1.20
During the above mentioned period, after we confirm your RELEASE
registration and post, we will give 300 bonus points between the end of
promotion and the end of January.
Please Post any your favorite restaurant, tourist attraction or Event of
Christmas, Happy New Year.
https://release.co.jp/campaign2018/?lang=tw
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181219005913/en/