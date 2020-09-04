Earnings, labor costs and number of employees in 2019

According to the results of the annual statistical survey 'Earnings and labor force cost in 2019':

of an employee counted 7233,7 lei, increasing by 15,4% (or 965,7 lei) compared to 2018. The average nominal net monthly earning was 6010,1 lei, by 16,9% (or 868,2 lei) more than in 2018.

was 8852,8 lei per employee, by 12,9% (or 1011,1 lei) more than in 2018. The number of employees as of December 31, 2019 was 742,1 thousand persons, by 0,4% (or 2,7 thousand persons) more than in December 31, 2018.

The average number of employees was 625,2 thousand persons, by 2% (or 12,2 thousand persons) more than in 2018.