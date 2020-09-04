Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Earnings, labor costs and number of employees in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 05:15pm EDT

Earnings, labor costs and number of employees in 2019

According to the results of the annual statistical survey 'Earnings and labor force cost in 2019':

  • The average nominal gross monthly earning of an employee counted 7233,7 lei, increasing by 15,4% (or 965,7 lei) compared to 2018.
  • The average nominal net monthly earning was 6010,1 lei, by 16,9% (or 868,2 lei) more than in 2018.
  • The average monthly labor cost was 8852,8 lei per employee, by 12,9% (or 1011,1 lei) more than in 2018.
  • The number of employees as of December 31, 2019 was 742,1 thousand persons, by 0,4% (or 2,7 thousand persons) more than in December 31, 2018.

The average number of employees was 625,2 thousand persons, by 2% (or 12,2 thousand persons) more than in 2018.

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 21:14:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pMARKSMEN ENERGY : Announces Third and Final Closing of Private Placement
AQ
05:55pGREAT CANADIAN GAMING : to reopen casinos in Ontario and New Brunswick Sept. 28
AQ
05:50pSOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA : MINUTES OF GENERAL MEETING OF 27.06.2020 AND OF 31.07.2020 – EXPLANATORY NOTES
PU
05:50pEASTWOOD BIO MEDICAL CANADA : Appoints new chief executive officer and chief financial officer, and announces new products
PU
05:48pFirst Trust Cross-Lists Two Additional UCITS ETFs in Mexico
BU
05:48pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:47pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:46pRESEARCH REPORT : Mini Data Center Market (2020-2024) | Increase in Demand Among SMEs to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
05:43pMICROSOFT : Pentagon Affirms Microsoft Award of JEDI Cloud Computing Contract -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:40pTesla not added to S&P 500 in latest index changes
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED : NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD (NYSE: NAT) – Purchase of shares by NAT bo..
2JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : JUST EAT TAKEAWAY COM N : All systems 'go' for Just Eat Takeaway.com Grubhub acqu..
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : U.S. stocks sink again; Dow loses more than 300 points
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Traffic figures for August 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group