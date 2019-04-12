Earth Day Initiative: Teens Unite Global NGOs To Fight Climate Change

NEW YORK, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 12th, Kiko Network will launch Teenage Voice 2019 with support from members of the Climate Action Network Japan (CAN-Japan). With the cooperation of global climate-focused organizations, the youth activist group is taking action to raise awareness of the impact of climate change. Teenage Voice 2019 kicks off a youth-led initiative just days before Earth Day (April 22) designed to deliver the voice of teens concerned about tomorrow and drive action.

While the evidence for rapid climate change is compelling, there are societal issues of all kinds demanding the attention of world leaders, making it critical for climate change advocates to speak out on environmental issues. The integrated campaign will bring the voices and the very real climate concerns of youth, aged 10-21, to a global audience with an eye toward raising awareness and inspiring others to take action by signing a petition.

The voices of youth from six countries including the United States, France, Switzerland, Canada, Australia and Belgium, are reflected in the campaign creative which will be featured in print digital and out-of-home advertising in the United States. The messages can be accessed via barcode which can be scanned with a smartphone to access the Teenage Voice 2019 website. Participants can show their support by visiting TeenageVoice.net, scanning the ad with a smart phone or signing the actual ad and mailing in the petition.*

Beginning on Earth Day, supporters can enter for the chance to join one of four Climate Change Tours, a series of experiences that will allow participants to experience the effect of climate change first hand. Locations could include Chicago in the U.S., as well as Melbourne in Australia, or other locations in Europe and Asia. Entries can be submitted by signing the petition or visiting ClimateChangeTours.net starting on April 22, 2019.

"To avoid the worst effects of climate change, we have to drastically reduce CO2 emissions now," shared Marie Claire Graf of Switzerland.

"If I ever have kids, by the time they are teenagers the world will be unlivable and unable to sustain human civilization due to climate change," added Jamie Margolin, aged 17 of the United States.

With global temperatures on the rise, oceans warming, sea levels rising, and the number of extreme weather events increasing each year1, now is the time to act. "Make the world a better place," said, Jaden Anthony, age 13, of the United States.

Visit https://teenagevoice.net/ to make your voice heard and share your views in climate change with the #TeenageVoice2019.

About Participating NGO Support

The Climate Action Network (CAN) is a worldwide network of over 1300 Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) in more than 120 countries, working to promote government and individual action to limit human-induced climate change to ecologically sustainable levels. CAN members work to achieve this goal through information exchange and the coordinated development of NGO strategy on international, regional, and national climate issues. CAN has regional network hubs that coordinate these efforts around the world.

Kiko Network is a Japanese environmental NGO that is part of CAN. They that works to tackle climate change by bringing forth major changes in society. Founded in 1998, Kiko Network has over 20 years of work promoting themes of sustainability and a focus on support for the climate.

________________________________

1 https://climate.nasa.gov/evidence/

*Only Participants 13 years of age and older are eligible to sign the petition.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/earth-day-initiative-teens-unite-global-ngos-to-fight-climate-change-300831208.html

SOURCE Climate Action Network