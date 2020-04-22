Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Earth Day Network Launches Global Citizen Science Effort Enabled by Kinetica

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 10:31pm EDT

Kinetica Integrates Over 1 Billion Citizen-Sourced Data Points with NVIDIA GPU Acceleration to Combat Plastic and Air Pollution, Among Others

On today’s 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Kinetica announced their participation in ​Earth Challenge 2020​, an initiative to empower millions of citizen scientists to take direct action locally and contribute to significant scientific data globally, whether that’s identifying plastic pollutants, documenting fluctuations in air quality, or coming together as a community to collect environmental data that can ultimately effect global change in myriad ways.

Earth Challenge 2020 will roll out six different data science programs over the course of 2020, and is slated to become the world’s largest coordinated citizen science campaign. The Kinetica Active Analytics Platform undergirds all six environmental research initiatives to equip people globally to collect data on plastic pollution, air quality, food security, insect populations, water quality, and climate change. The resulting database of over one billion data points will be publicly available as open data for researchers to use.

The first two initiatives focus on air quality and plastic pollution, the latter using citizen beach clean up data to identify plastic pollution by type and volume. Kinetica generates a real-time picture of air pollution across the globe by streaming sensor data from air quality monitors, and making this data publicly available through the Earth Challenge mobile app in the ​Apple​ and Android​ app stores and through the ​Citizen Science Cloud​.

“Earth Day is not simply a day to celebrate the earth, but rather a call to action to protect the earth now and for future generations,” said Paul Appleby, CEO at Kinetica. “By working not only with the dedicated Earth Day community, but also directly with citizens, we can empower people globally to take action around important environmental issues.”

Earth Challenge 2020 will collect and integrate billions of data points into the Kinetica Active Analytics Platform, powered by NVIDIA GPUs, across research areas impacting the environment and human health. Citizens can participate through the Earth Challenge mobile app in a variety of ways, such as taking photographs of the horizon, which will be used as training data for a computer vision algorithm that will more accurately identify air pollution from images moving forward.

“Real-time data is essential to accurately understand our world, which is what makes the Kinetica Active Analytics Platform powered by NVIDIA GPUs an important asset in the fight against pollution,” said Manuvir Das, Head of Enterprise Computing at NVIDIA. “With Kinetica’s NVIDIA-accelerated computer vision system helping to assess environmental data shared by citizens from all over the globe, we’ll all be able to contribute to monitoring the health of our planet.”

Throughout 2020, additional data collection widgets will be made available for all six of the Earth Challenge 2020 research areas, with new initiatives to follow next year. Datasets will be available in the Citizen Science Cloud and publicly accessible through REST APIs, enabling people around the world to act on data collected to build safer, healthier communities. Download the mobile app for ​Apple​ or ​Android​ to get involved directly in Earth Challenge 2020 scientific research initiatives and to access and share scientific data with your community.

About Kinetica

Kinetica helps many of the world’s largest companies solve some of the world’s most complex problems, including Citibank, GSK, OVO, Softbank, and Telkomsel, among others. The Kinetica Active Analytics Platform combines streaming and historical data with location intelligence and machine learning-powered analytics. Organizations across automotive, energy, telecommunications, retail, healthcare, financial services, and beyond leverage the platform’s GPU-accelerated computing power to build custom analytical applications that deliver immediate, dynamic insight. Kinetica has a rich partner ecosystem, including Dell, HP, IBM, NVIDIA, and Oracle, and is privately held, backed by leading global venture capital firms Canvas Ventures, Citi Ventures, GreatPoint Ventures, and Meritech Capital Partners. For more information and trial downloads, visit kinetica.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:28pKINGFISH : KFL undiluted NAV as at 22/4/20 - $1.5003
PU
11:28pMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 21/4/20 - $0.9396
PU
11:23pBARRAMUNDI : BRM NAV as at 22/4/20 - $0.5786
PU
11:21pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Detroit automakers, UAW to continue talks over reopening U.S. plants
RE
11:17pKIA MOTORS TO HALT OPERATIONS AT TWO DOMESTIC FACTORIES ON SOME DAYS IN APRIL, MAY : union
RE
11:12pCENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT : Announces Commencement of Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Any and All Outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2026 and 6.875% Senior Notes due 2027
AQ
11:05pScoZinc Announces the Closing of the First C$500,000 Tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
11:01pRigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against EQM Midstream Partners, L.P.
GL
11:01pPre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Time-sensitive Networking Market 2019-2023 | Digital Transformation to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
10:58pNAVER : 1Q Net Profit Beat Consensus -- Earnings Review
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. auto sales show signs of life after gloomy coronavirus March - J.D. Power
2SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Arabia may re-route tankers if U.S. imposes crude import ban, ..
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : U.S. COMPANIES PAYING DOWN MAXED OUT CREDIT LINES WITH BOND ISSUES: BoA note
4SHENGHE RESOURCES HOLDING CO., LTD : Rare earths projects under development in U.S.
51-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC. : 1 800 FLOWERS COM : Sycamore Partners backs out of coronavirus-stricken deal for Vic..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group