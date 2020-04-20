Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Earth Day at 50 - Population Growth Is the Paramount Issue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 05:47pm EDT

VENTURA, Calif., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A devastating oil spill off the coast of Santa Barbara inspired Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson to create the first Earth Day in 1970. Twenty million Americans participated in events as Nelson and other conservationists noted that "every environmental problem is a population problem."

Nelson knew that stopping population growth was the key to protecting the environment, yet since that first Earth Day, the U.S. population has soared from 203 million to 330 million, and global population has doubled to 7.6 billion. Californians for Population Stabilization (CAPS) is launching a digital ad campaign to remind us that continuing population growth is the fundamental environmental problem.

"Overpopulation is the root cause of so much environmental destruction —loss of open space, air and water pollution, traffic congestion, and never-ending sprawl," said Ric Oberlink, executive director of CAPS. "Habitat loss due to population growth is the greatest threat to wildlife."

California is home to some of the most varied wildlife habitat on earth, boasting more endemic species than any other state, but rapid population growth imperils this extraordinary biodiversity. Over one-fourth of California's plants are extinct, rare, endangered, or threatened, and over 150 animals are listed as threatened or endangered.

Since the first Earth Day, California's population has doubled to 40 million and the state's population density exceeds that of Europe. Unlike 1970, current U.S. and California population growth stems almost entirely from foreign immigration. According to the Pew Research Center, "Future immigrants and their descendants… are projected to account for 88 percent of the U.S. population increase," between now and 2065.

The late David Brower, a CAPS Advisory Board member and the Sierra Club's first executive director noted, "Overpopulation is perhaps the biggest problem facing us, and immigration is part of that problem. It has to be addressed."

Earth Day founder Sen. Gaylord Nelson was equally forthright in drawing the links among population, immigration, and the environment. He stated, "In this country, it's phony to say 'I'm for the environment but not for limiting immigration.'"

To view "Earth Day at 50: A Message from its Founder on Environmentalism, Population Growth, and Immigration," visit capsweb.org/EarthDay or YouTube @Crowdifornia or CLICK HERE.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/earth-day-at-50--population-growth-is-the-paramount-issue-301043865.html

SOURCE Californians for Population Stabilization


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:06pVILLAGE BANK AND TRUST FINANCIAL : Reports Loans Processed Under the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program
PU
06:02pKITE REALTY GROUP TRUST : Launches KRG Small Business Loan Program for Tenants
AQ
06:01pPre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Shoe Care Products Market 2019-2023 | Growing Footwear Market to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
06:01pSTEEL DYNAMICS : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
PR
06:01pPINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS : PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $0.37, ROAA of 0.40% and ROTCE of 4.48% For 1Q 2020
BU
06:01pConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. to Host 2020 First Quarter Results Conference Call on April 30, 2020
GL
05:57pMYNDVR : Announces First 10 Communities to Receive Donated VR Headsets through Partnership with Pico Interactive and Littlstar
BU
05:56pKANSAS CITY SOUTHERN : KCS Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
PU
05:55pSAP SE : SAP Co-Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein Continues as CEO, Jennifer Morgan Departs
EQ
05:51pPrime Minister Rowley Chairs First Road Map To Recovery Meeting – April 20, 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group