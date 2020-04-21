Earth Day at 50 Years: Greener with Natural Gas

The roots of Earth Day, first planted in 1970 in communities and schools around the United States, have extended today to more than 192 countries around the world. Hundreds of millions of people have taken part and taken action over those 50 years to improve our global environment. American natural gas has become an essential part of the efforts to help clean our air and reduce greenhouse emissions, and Pennsylvania is at its forefront.

(Click here for a full-size version of the fact sheet below)