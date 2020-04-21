Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Earth Day at 50 Years: Greener with Natural Gas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 08:03pm EDT

The roots of Earth Day, first planted in 1970 in communities and schools around the United States, have extended today to more than 192 countries around the world. Hundreds of millions of people have taken part and taken action over those 50 years to improve our global environment. American natural gas has become an essential part of the efforts to help clean our air and reduce greenhouse emissions, and Pennsylvania is at its forefront.

(Click here for a full-size version of the fact sheet below)

Disclaimer

PIOGA - Pennsylvania Independent Oil and Gas Association published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 00:02:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:31pPre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-IT Market in Germany 2019-2023 | Adoption of IT by German SMEs to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
09:18pTAL's AI Team Wins Championship Award at a Top International Academic Contest
PR
09:12pSOCIAL CAPITAL HEDOSOPHIA HOLDINGS CORP. : III Announces Pricing of Upsized $720 Million Initial Public Offering
PR
09:08pBANK OF JAPAN : Accounts (April 20)
PU
09:08pPINNACLE RENEWABLE ENERGY : Announces Appointment of Duncan Davies to its Board of Directors
AQ
09:03pPARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : PLife REIT Reports Stable Performance Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak With DPU Of 3.32 Cents In 1Q 2020
PU
09:01pUNNC Offers Us a Wider Stage to Show Our Talent
BU
09:01pData Center Server Market 2019-2023 | Enterprise Server Refresh Cycles to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
09:01pNITROME BIOSCIENCES : Raises $38M Series A Financing to Advance Therapeutics Targeting a Novel Group of Enzymes involved in Age-related Diseases
BU
08:58pHUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL : 1Q Net Profit Fell 22%
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : Netflix doubles expected signups but warns coronavirus boost may fade
2LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION : LUNDIN MINING : Provides Update on Zinkgruvan Following Underground Fire
3UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED AIRLINES : sells $1 billion of stock in fresh move to weather pandemic
4BMW AG : BMW : Jaguar Land Rover expands electric line-up with new plug-in hybrid system
5UBS GROUP AG : UBS : Announces Redemption of ETRACS S&P GCSI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN due February 22,..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group