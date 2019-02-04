Earth Fare : Announces Dr. Angela Hind as Chief Medical Officer

Grocer names in-house medical expert to aid in improving shopper health

Earth Fare, the authentic natural and organic grocery store, will welcome the new year with an expansion to their leadership team. Dr. Angela Hind, Earth Fare’s new Chief Medical Officer, will work across all departments to enact and oversee a corporate health and wellness strategy that informs our guiding principles of new product selection and merchandising to ensure we only provide the healthiest assortment for the communities we serve.

"Our country has an unprecedented epidemic of chronic illness from the food we eat,” said Dr. Angela Hind. “Grocery stores have enormous power and responsibility to step up and be part of the solution by providing healthy food to everyone. That is Earth Fare's mission, and my role as Chief Medical Officer demonstrates Earth Fare's commitment to being a place of wellness for its customers, its staff, and for our society. "

Hind practiced Internal Medicine for nearly 20 years. After witnessing the growing number of chronic illnesses in patients, Hind sought additional training in molecular toxicology and Functional Medicine as a way to create an integrative approach to prevent and treat disease through diet, toxin avoidance, and stress reduction.

Goals of Dr. Hind’s role within Earth Fare include:

1. Supporting Earth Fare’s commitment to remain the leading, healthiest grocer in North America through its product quality standards, guided by Earth Fare’s Food Philosophy & Boot List;

2. Creating a customer Wellness Program that will help new and existing shoppers meet their specific health objectives;

3. Strengthening employees’ understanding of health and wellness so they can better educate customers;

4. And developing meaningful, wellness-oriented employee benefits that empower employees to eat well, feel well, and stay well;

“Dr. Hind has made it her life’s work to help Americans improve their health through their food choices. Many conditions can be prevented, treated, or managed with proper nutrition,” said President and CEO Frank Scorpiniti. “We share this vision, and by having Dr. Hind’s expert medical and nutritional counsel, Earth Fare can continue to improve the health of both our shoppers and our employees, to truly help them ‘Live Longer with Earth Fare’”.

In the past, Dr. Hind has consulted with Earth Fare to develop programs including the Clean Pantry Makeover, and contributing to Earth Fare’s in-store magazine The Clean Plate. Earth Fare’s decades-long commitment to providing its customers and communities with only the Cleanest, most healthful foods has been evident from its inception in 1975. Learn more about Earth Fare’s fresh approach to improving lives through a healthier lifestyle at www.earthfare.com.

ABOUT EARTH FARE

Founded in 1975 in Asheville, North Carolina, Earth Fare is one of the largest natural and organic food retailers in the country, with 50 locations across 10 states in the Southeast, mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. Their full-service philosophy incorporates the highest food Quality Standards in the industry with compelling value, friendly and knowledgeable service, and superior shopping experience. It’s a philosophy that makes it easy to live a healthier lifestyle, every day.

Live Longer With Earth Fare.®

