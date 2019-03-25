Earth Networks : Announces Completion of Severe Weather Early Warning System for PAGASA

Collaboration with Philippines’ public weather provider enables faster
early warning and new weather data for the country and the broader region
Earth Networks announced today the completion of the Philippines’ first
nationwide severe weather monitoring and alerting network with
associated software services for the Philippine Atmospheric,
Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the
National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHS) agency of the
Republic of the Philippines. The announcement was made at the 6th
annual InterMET Asia conference in Singapore.
Initiated in 2017, and formally commissioned this week, the technology
partnership between PAGASA and Earth Networks is the first of its kind
in the Philippines and surrounding regions, powered by a network of
total lightning sensors and real-time automatic weather stations for
mesoscale monitoring. Installed and operated together with Philippines
partner West Point Engineering, the 10-year program includes:
Data from the collaboration will be commercially available to public and
private industries in the region to improve and inform decision-making
around severe weather. This will further enable a commercial
sustainability model for these severe weather monitoring and alerting
systems. Earth Networks has also deployed its first Outdoor
Alerting System in the Philippines to provide wide area public
alerting.
PAGASA is the Philippines’ public weather service provider, issuing
typhoon and flood warnings, public weather forecasts, advisories,
meteorological, astronomical, climatological products and other
specialized services primarily for the protection of life and property
and in support of economic productivity and sustainable development.
Earth Networks is a global provider of weather information services,
including the Earth
Networks Total Lightning Network, with 1,700 total lightning sensors
across 100 countries. Newly expanded in the Philippines, it is the
world’s most advanced lightning network technology, featuring
comprehensive monitoring of both in-cloud and cloud-to-ground lightning,
enabling faster localized storm alerts and more accurate weather
forecasts.
“Our partnership with Earth Networks is an exciting next step in our
commitment to bring the best, most technologically advanced weather
information systems to the Philippines.” said the PAGASA Administrator.
“We can already see the benefits in improvements to our near-term
forecasts, nowcasting and severe weather warning capabilities and look
forward to further enhancements as a result of our cooperation.”
“We are delighted to build this innovative partnership model with PAGASA
to help further our vision for a safer and more prosperous world,” said
Jim Anderson, Senior Vice President, Global Sales at Earth Networks. “In
addition to helping PAGASA with more accurate forecasting, severe
weather monitoring and alerting, these new sources of data will greatly
benefit a wide range of weather-sensitive industries in the Philippines,
such as aviation, agriculture, energy and utilities. These commercial
partnerships will further help sustain and expand these capacity
enhancements for many years to come.”
About Earth Networks
Earth
Networks has developed partnerships in many countries over the past
several years to bring weather observation, forecasting and alerting
technologies that are both low-cost and easy to deploy and maintain. The
company is committed to enabling the best weather and lightning
observation networks, visualization tools and early warning alerting
technologies to the world. Schools, airports, sports teams, utilities
and government agencies rely on our early warning solutions to safeguard
lives, prepare for weather events and optimize operations. Companies
across all industries use our weather data to automate decisions
regarding risk management, business continuity, and asset protection.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005127/en/