Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Earth Networks : Announces Major Update to Sferic Maps Weather Alerting & Visualization Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 11:01am EST

Newly released map layers and alerting enhancements enable organizations to mitigate financial, operational, and human risk through real-time weather intelligence.

Earth Networks today announced the launch of Sferic Maps 2.0 – the next iteration of the company’s advanced weather alerting, visualization, and decision support platform designed to reduce risk and improve operations for organizations across weather-sensitive industries. Users within vertical markets such as airport operations, sports and recreation, education, and manufacturing, as well as local, state, and federal governments now have access to a broader array of tools to help them manage public safety, plan for potential operational disruptions, and communicate real-time weather intelligence to their emergency response teams.

Sferic Maps 2.0 comes with several new features, including:

  • 80+ Map Layers – access a growing library of map layers such as Snow Amount and Probability Forecasts, Freezing Rain Probability Forecast, Flash Flood Guidance, Rain Water Accumulation, Tropical Active and Historical Storms, and U.S. State and County boundaries.
  • User-Location Based Mobile Alerting – receive real-time push mobile alerts based on a user’s dynamically changing location, through the included Sferic Mobile application.
  • Forecast Radar – easily track the path of incoming weather, hours in advance by visualizing the projected path of precipitation.
  • Larger Custom Map Layers – incorporate and visualize organization-specific data with custom map layers created using industry standards such as GeoJSON and Shapefiles, now allowing for faster rendering, greater points and higher complexity.
  • Improved Animations – an enhanced user experience with improved playback of the 12 animated map layers that cover lightning, satellite and radar.

Sferic Maps 2.0 is also now integrated into Sferic Protect – a subscription-based suite of weather management tools, lightning-triggered outdoor alerting, and meteorological support for operations directors, business continuity professionals, and others who require a full weather solution to protect high-value assets from severe weather. Current Sferic Maps users will benefit from Earth Networks continued innovation with access to these new 2.0 features as a part of their existing subscription, which includes seamless updates to the latest weather information and technologies.

“With major weather events growing in volume and severity around the world, real-time weather intelligence continues to act as the primary tool for organizations to prepare for severe events and mitigate losses,” said Anuj Agrawal, Chief Marketing Officer, Earth Networks. “We are excited to bring the new features of Sferic 2.0 to customers to help support our mission of enabling a safer and more prosperous world.”

Sferic Maps 2.0, as well as Earth Networks’ broader set of weather data solutions, is on display at the American Meteorological Society (AMS) 99th Annual Meeting from now until January 10, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ at Earth Networks booth 509. To learn more or request a free trial of Sferic Maps 2.0 contact Earth Networks.

About Earth Networks

Earth Networks helps organizations mitigate financial, operational and human risk by providing environmental intelligence from the world’s largest hyperlocal weather network. Schools, airports, sports teams, utilities and government agencies rely on our early warning solutions to safeguard lives, prepare for weather events and optimize operations. Companies across all industries use our weather data to automate decisions regarding risk management, business continuity, and asset protection.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:26aORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:26aBLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Statement re Submission of Documents
PR
11:26aTwinlab Removes Confusion From CBD Products With Consumer-Focused Podcast Series
GL
11:24aABERDEEN STANDARD ASIA FOCUS : Stand. Asia - Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11:24aORIGIN AGRITECH : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act
PU
11:24aACCOR : Half-year report on the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2018
PU
11:24aABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT : Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc - Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11:24aABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11:24aTECNOLOGIA AVANZATA DEI SISTEMI : TAS Group to deliver state-of-the-art card management system to BNL - BNP Paribas Group
PU
11:24aROYAL PHILIPS : Philips' new personal care solutions at CES 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla CEO Musk breaks ground at Shanghai Gigafactory to launch China push
2Oil rises for a fifth day as equities stabilize
3SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC : SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : to Enter E-Mobility Market with Acquisition of S.M.R.E. ..
4OLAINFARM : IRINA MALIGINA: Changes in the Board of Olmafarm, the main shareholder of Olainfarm, are illegal a..
5GALAPAGOS : GALAPAGOS : starts first Phase 1 trial with Toledo compound

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.