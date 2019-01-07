Earth Networks : Announces Major Update to Sferic Maps Weather Alerting & Visualization Platform

Newly released map layers and alerting enhancements enable organizations to mitigate financial, operational, and human risk through real-time weather intelligence.

Earth Networks today announced the launch of Sferic Maps 2.0 – the next iteration of the company’s advanced weather alerting, visualization, and decision support platform designed to reduce risk and improve operations for organizations across weather-sensitive industries. Users within vertical markets such as airport operations, sports and recreation, education, and manufacturing, as well as local, state, and federal governments now have access to a broader array of tools to help them manage public safety, plan for potential operational disruptions, and communicate real-time weather intelligence to their emergency response teams.

Sferic Maps 2.0 comes with several new features, including:

80+ Map Layers – access a growing library of map layers such as Snow Amount and Probability Forecasts, Freezing Rain Probability Forecast, Flash Flood Guidance, Rain Water Accumulation, Tropical Active and Historical Storms, and U.S. State and County boundaries.

– access a growing library of map layers such as Snow Amount and Probability Forecasts, Freezing Rain Probability Forecast, Flash Flood Guidance, Rain Water Accumulation, Tropical Active and Historical Storms, and U.S. State and County boundaries. User-Location Based Mobile Alerting – receive real-time push mobile alerts based on a user’s dynamically changing location, through the included Sferic Mobile application.

– receive real-time push mobile alerts based on a user’s dynamically changing location, through the included Sferic Mobile application. Forecast Radar – easily track the path of incoming weather, hours in advance by visualizing the projected path of precipitation.

– easily track the path of incoming weather, hours in advance by visualizing the projected path of precipitation. Larger Custom Map Layers – incorporate and visualize organization-specific data with custom map layers created using industry standards such as GeoJSON and Shapefiles, now allowing for faster rendering, greater points and higher complexity.

incorporate and visualize organization-specific data with custom map layers created using industry standards such as GeoJSON and Shapefiles, now allowing for faster rendering, greater points and higher complexity. Improved Animations – an enhanced user experience with improved playback of the 12 animated map layers that cover lightning, satellite and radar.

Sferic Maps 2.0 is also now integrated into Sferic Protect – a subscription-based suite of weather management tools, lightning-triggered outdoor alerting, and meteorological support for operations directors, business continuity professionals, and others who require a full weather solution to protect high-value assets from severe weather. Current Sferic Maps users will benefit from Earth Networks continued innovation with access to these new 2.0 features as a part of their existing subscription, which includes seamless updates to the latest weather information and technologies.

“With major weather events growing in volume and severity around the world, real-time weather intelligence continues to act as the primary tool for organizations to prepare for severe events and mitigate losses,” said Anuj Agrawal, Chief Marketing Officer, Earth Networks. “We are excited to bring the new features of Sferic 2.0 to customers to help support our mission of enabling a safer and more prosperous world.”

Sferic Maps 2.0, as well as Earth Networks’ broader set of weather data solutions, is on display at the American Meteorological Society (AMS) 99th Annual Meeting from now until January 10, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ at Earth Networks booth 509. To learn more or request a free trial of Sferic Maps 2.0 contact Earth Networks.

About Earth Networks

Earth Networks helps organizations mitigate financial, operational and human risk by providing environmental intelligence from the world’s largest hyperlocal weather network. Schools, airports, sports teams, utilities and government agencies rely on our early warning solutions to safeguard lives, prepare for weather events and optimize operations. Companies across all industries use our weather data to automate decisions regarding risk management, business continuity, and asset protection.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005115/en/