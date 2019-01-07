Earth Networks : Announces Major Update to Sferic Maps Weather Alerting & Visualization Platform

Earth
Networks today announced the launch of Sferic Maps 2.0 – the next
iteration of the company’s advanced weather alerting, visualization, and
decision support platform designed to reduce risk and improve operations
for organizations across weather-sensitive industries. Users within
vertical markets such as airport operations, sports and recreation,
education, and manufacturing, as well as local, state, and federal
governments now have access to a broader array of tools to help them
manage public safety, plan for potential operational disruptions, and
communicate real-time weather intelligence to their emergency response
teams.
Sferic
Maps 2.0 comes with several new features, including:
-
80+ Map Layers – access a growing library of map layers such as
Snow Amount and Probability Forecasts, Freezing Rain Probability
Forecast, Flash Flood Guidance, Rain Water Accumulation, Tropical
Active and Historical Storms, and U.S. State and County boundaries.
-
User-Location Based Mobile Alerting – receive real-time push
mobile alerts based on a user’s dynamically changing location, through
the included Sferic Mobile application.
-
Forecast Radar – easily track the path of incoming weather,
hours in advance by visualizing the projected path of precipitation.
-
Larger Custom Map Layers – incorporate and visualize
organization-specific data with custom map layers created using
industry standards such as GeoJSON and Shapefiles, now allowing for
faster rendering, greater points and higher complexity.
-
Improved Animations – an enhanced user experience with improved
playback of the 12 animated map layers that cover lightning, satellite
and radar.
Sferic Maps 2.0 is also now integrated into Sferic
Protect – a subscription-based suite of weather management tools,
lightning-triggered outdoor alerting, and meteorological support for
operations directors, business continuity professionals, and others who
require a full weather solution to protect high-value assets from severe
weather. Current Sferic Maps users will benefit from Earth Networks
continued innovation with access to these new 2.0 features as a part of
their existing subscription, which includes seamless updates to the
latest weather information and technologies.
“With major weather events growing in volume and severity around the
world, real-time weather intelligence continues to act as the primary
tool for organizations to prepare for severe events and mitigate
losses,” said Anuj Agrawal, Chief Marketing Officer, Earth Networks. “We
are excited to bring the new features of Sferic 2.0 to customers to help
support our mission of enabling a safer and more prosperous world.”
Sferic Maps 2.0, as well as Earth Networks’ broader set of weather data
solutions, is on display at the American
Meteorological Society (AMS) 99th Annual Meeting from now
until January 10, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ at Earth Networks booth 509. To
learn more or request a free trial of Sferic Maps 2.0 contact
Earth Networks.
About Earth Networks
Earth
Networks helps organizations mitigate financial, operational and
human risk by providing environmental intelligence from the world’s
largest hyperlocal weather network. Schools, airports, sports teams,
utilities and government agencies rely on our early warning solutions to
safeguard lives, prepare for weather events and optimize operations.
Companies across all industries use our weather data to automate
decisions regarding risk management, business continuity, and asset
protection.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005115/en/