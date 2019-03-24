Earth Networks : Launches Aviation Early Warning System for the Agency for the Safety of Air Navigation in Africa and Madagascar (ASECNA)

African airspace now protected by comprehensive lightning and weather
detection network
Earth Networks today announced it has completed a new aviation early
weather warning system for The Agency for the Safety of Air Navigation
in Africa and Madagascar (ASECNA). The announcement was made at the 6th
annual InterMET Asia conference in Singapore.
Designed for air traffic management and airport operations professionals
to issue alerts on severe weather and lightning threats that have the
potential to affect air and land operations including ground crews,
fueling, and aircraft, the newly operational global aviation early
warning system includes:
-
Real-time lightning detection powered by the Earth
Networks Total Lightning Network, featuring over 1,700 sensors in
more than 100 countries
-
On-the-ground weather monitoring via the Earth
Networks Weather Network
-
Sferic
Maps, a web-based severe weather monitoring and alerting platform
-
Severe weather data and visualization tools such as Dangerous
Thunderstorm Alerts and PulseRad,
a lightning-derived radar alternative
-
Short-range point forecasts powered by ENcast,
enabling highly accurate short-term weather prediction for specific
areas
-
Lightning data integration with SYNERGIE, Meteo France International’s
(MFI) web-based, multi-task software that manages METAR weather
observations from existing automated weather observing systems (AWOS),
making all ASECNA AWOS P/T level ready
-
Comprehensive training and ongoing operational support
Based in Dakar, Senegal, ASECNA is one of Africa’s largest Air
Navigation Service Providers (ANSP) covering 17 member states in Africa:
Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central Africa Republic, Congo, Ivory
Coast, Gabon, Guinea Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Madagascar, Mali,
Mauritania, Niger, Senegal, Chad, Togo, Union of Comoros and France.
With 6 Flight Information Regions (FIRs), and a vast coverage area 1.5
times the size of Europe’s, ASECNA is responsible for air traffic
management for 16.5 million square kilometers of airspace over the
African continent.
“We have areas in Central Africa that are affected by heavy cloud cover
and thunderstorms nine months out of the year,” said Moctar Mahfoud,
Director of Aeronautical Meteorology at ASECNA. “The need to have
real-time information about weather phenomena that can cause severe
turbulence and plane diversions is crucial.”
Thomas Sobakam, Manager of Meteorological Services at ASECNA added,
“After a six-month period of using lightning-derived storm tracking from
Earth Networks, we found our rate of false alarms decreased, and have
improved our ability to predict when a storm will pass, helping to
eliminate delays due to convective storms, which account for 40% of the
incident cases in our area of control.”
Jim Anderson, Senior Vice President, Global Sales at Earth Networks
said, “We are thrilled with the operational results and their clear
impact on safety and operational efficiency improvements in the African
airspace. Working with ASECNA, we have substantially enhanced the
ability to detect, track and alert for severe weather across an airspace
50 percent larger than all of Europe. These capacity improvements will
have significant economic benefits across much of Africa.”
About Earth Networks
Earth
Networks is a leader in early warning systems for aviation, with
more than 50 airport and aviation customers around the world. Its
comprehensive weather monitoring, visualization, alerting and
forecasting decision support tools help the aviation industry reduce
delays due to weather, eliminate false alerts and provide safe operating
conditions during flight and on the ground.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190324005014/en/