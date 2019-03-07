EarthCheck Silver Certification: Royal Palm Beachcomber asserts its leadership in eco-friendly practices

Beachcomber Resorts & Hotels is highly committed to eco-friendly practices. The group has been actively committed for a number of years now, in sustainable development programs under the Earthcheck label. The group has indeed invested massively in systems and practices that promote energy efficiency and the reduction of CO² emissions.

Royal Palm Beachcomber Luxury recently reached a new milestone by acquiring the EarthCheck Silver certification.

Dedicated to providing a unique experience to its customers, this award is the result of exhaustive day-to-day work and the general involvement of its teams.

This certification attests that the hotel has put in place good practices and procedures to reduce the negative impact of high-energy consumption on the environment.

By acknowledging that the activities of a hotel could potentially have a negative impact on the environment and the community at large, Mathieu Rivet, Group Engineering Manager of Beachcomber Resort & Hotels strongly believes that this new certification will boost and strengthen the measures initiated so far. It is an opportunity for the group to affirm its position on sustainable development and environment protection.

The teams of Royal Palm will pursue their intensive quest of excellence, through rigorous training and the respect of audits to maintain their premium and reinforced high-end position that the EarthCheck Silver certification guarantees.

The Silver label is the result of months of hard work by the 'Green Team'. The ultimate goal is to acquire the same Silver certification for all the hotels of the group in Mauritius in 2019.

This official title is a great achievement for Royal Palm Beachcomber Luxury and symbolises the elegant but responsible art of living.

The EarthCheck Silver certification is a very important recognition of the eco-friendly practices of Beachcomber and reinforces the group's ideology to find sustainable solutions to the challenges that the planet is facing.

