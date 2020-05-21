Log in
EarthLink : Launches Safe Internet Solution for Families

05/21/2020 | 11:41am EDT

Online monitoring service advances goal to create safer internet experiences

EarthLink, a leading provider of internet and online services, today announced the launch of a content monitoring and screen time management service to help create a safer internet. EarthLink Guardian is now available as part of the EarthLink Secure product portfolio. The parental monitoring service – powered by Bark Technologies and aimed primarily at protecting youth online – is available to EarthLink customers for three months at no charge.

EarthLink Guardian monitors texts, email, YouTube, and 30+ apps and social media platforms for signs of issues like cyberbullying, adult content, sexual predators, drug use, depression, suicidal ideation, threats of violence, and more. Parents and guardians get timely email and text alerts along with recommended actions to help guide them through potential issues on a secure dashboard.

“EarthLink is committed to helping parents provide a safe online environment for their children,” said Glenn Goad, EarthLink CEO. “We’re also committed to partnering with companies that have technologies that work best for our customers. EarthLink Guardian offers a reliable strategic solution to help alleviate parents’ safety concerns.”

The announcement is especially timely in light of the current pandemic. Recently released data collected since shelter-in-place began in mid-March indicates a 23% increase in the number of predators escalated to law enforcement who were detected through the technology behind EarthLink Guardian.

“EarthLink Guardian is launching at a critical time of need,” said EarthLink Chief Product Officer Leon Hounshell. “With young people spending upwards of eight hours per day on their devices in quarantine, the mission of creating a safer internet for families has never been more essential.”

EarthLink customers who subscribe to EarthLink Guardian through July 31, 2020, receive monitoring at no charge for 90-days and after that at a significant discount. Details can be found at www.earthlink.net/earthlink-guardian/.

About EarthLink:

EarthLink offers secure, fast, and affordable internet access with coverage available to more households and small businesses in the U.S. than any other Internet Service Provider. EarthLink also provides premium email and privacy and security products for Consumers, while delivering digital marketing solutions and website design for Small Businesses. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EarthLink is now redefining the next revolution in telecom with a customer-centric, asset-light model focused on partnerships and an enhanced customer experience that includes no data caps, no throttling, and no mandatory bundles. To learn more, visit earthlink.net.


© Business Wire 2020
