EarthLink : Receives BroadbandNow Awards for Fastest Speeds and Most Affordable Fiber Internet Nationwide

11/18/2019 | 05:15pm EST

EarthLink, the provider of internet and other online services, has been awarded Fastest Internet Providers Nationwide and Most Affordable Fiber Internet Nationwide by BroadbandNow, the most comprehensive resource for internet service provider coverage, plans and pricing of the more than 2,500 ISPs in the US.

BroadbandNow issues awards to national, regional and local ISPs based on speed, affordability and customer satisfaction. The award program is the culmination of a massive, cross-disciplinary effort that involves analyzing billions of rows of data to highlight excellence among internet service providers.

“We’re honored to be recognized for our high-speed internet and for having the most affordable fiber internet nationwide,” said Glenn Goad, EarthLink CEO. “Helping consumers find the right speed at the right price is a priority for us, and it’s wonderful to be acknowledged in both these areas by BroadbandNow.”

“Fiber internet is reliable, low-latency and blazing fast for consumers,” said John Busby, Managing Director of BroadbandNow. “We are pleased to award Earthlink with 2019 BroadbandNow Internet Service Provider Awards for both affordable prices and high-speed.”

About EarthLink:

EarthLink offers secure, fast and affordable internet access with coverage available to more households and small businesses in the U.S. than any other Internet Service Provider. EarthLink also provides premium email and privacy and security products for Consumers, while delivering digital marketing solutions and website design for Small Businesses. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Atlanta GA, EarthLink is now redefining the next revolution in telecom with a customer-centric, asset-light model focused on partnerships and an enhanced customer experience that includes no data caps, no throttling, or mandatory bundles. Learn more at earthlink.net

About BroadbandNow

BroadbandNow is the most comprehensive resource for internet service provider coverage, plans and pricing of the more than 2,500 ISPs in the US. Millions of consumers use BroadbandNow to find and compare local internet service providers each year. BroadbandNow Research, the company’s editorial and analytics division is an authoritative resource for industry reports, consumer shopping guides, speed test data and research on socioeconomic, political and legislative issues pertaining to broadband access for all Americans.


© Business Wire 2019
