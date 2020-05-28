EarthLink : Recognized for Customer Service and Support

HighSpeedInternet.com Best Internet Providers Survey ranks EarthLink at the top

EarthLink, a leading provider of internet and online services, is ranked as the top internet service provider in Customer Satisfaction according to HighSpeedInternet.com’s recent customer survey. EarthLink earned the 2020 highest customer satisfaction scores overall and in six of the eight categories surveyed.

Poll results for overall customer satisfaction, service installation and setup, billing, technical support, mobile apps, and provider equipment ranked EarthLink higher than the other 14 ISPs in the survey.

From the survey recap - “This is the first time EarthLink has appeared in our customer satisfaction survey, and the ISP crushed it. Customers ranked it above every other provider in six of our eight categories—EarthLink came in third for both speed and reliability. There are a few reasons why customers might be particularly satisfied with EarthLink internet service. For one, the ISP doesn’t have “teaser” rates at the beginning of your contract, only to raise prices later. And EarthLink doesn’t have any data caps.”

“This survey is a testament to the hard work and dedication of every member of the EarthLink team to deliver intentional customer experiences,” said EarthLink CEO Glenn Goad. “Customer recognition is the highest honor, and it’s wonderful to be acknowledged for how we treat and communicate with customers.”

“Results like this are possible because of EarthLink’s Customer Engagement Platform,” continued Goad. “Our intentional customer experience is built on three key principles: engaging customers quickly and ahead of an issue, matching the customer with a knowledgeable EarthLink employee who can resolve the issue with one conversation, and making sure every engagement is memorable.”

HighSpeedInternet.com surveyed more than 2,800 people across the US—between 100 and 200 customers for each of 15 internet service providers—and asked them to rank their satisfaction with their internet service.

The full survey results can be found at EarthLink.net - HighSpeedInternet.com 2020’s Best Internet Providers in Customer Satisfaction.

About EarthLink:

EarthLink offers secure, fast, and affordable internet access with coverage available to more households and small businesses in the U.S. than any other Internet Service Provider. EarthLink also provides premium email and privacy and security products for Consumers, while delivering digital marketing solutions and website design for Small Businesses. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EarthLink is now redefining the next revolution in telecom with a customer-centric, asset-light model focused on partnerships and an enhanced customer experience that includes no data caps, no throttling, and no mandatory bundles. To learn more, visit earthlink.net.

