Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EarthLink : and Georgia Tech Athletics Redefine Sponsorships with Multi-Year “Platform” Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 02:33pm EST

Partnership goes beyond traditional branding, introducing employment opportunities, real-world connected home development and entrepreneurship

EarthLink, the provider of internet and other online services, announced today they have entered a multi-year sponsorship platform agreement with the Georgia Tech Athletic Association. In addition to traditional branding and signage at a variety of venues and locations, the relationship also provides for a technical and cultural partnership including internship and other employment opportunities.

“Georgia Tech athletics’ commitment to sports research, innovation and technology strikes at the core of EarthLink’s commitment to customers,” says Glenn Goad, CEO at EarthLink. “We are creating the next generation of internet access for the home and small business, and supporting the advancement of technology in tandem with Georgia Tech athletics opens the door to a world of possibilities.”

As part of the multi-year agreement, EarthLink branding appears at Georgia Tech athletic venues and events, including the moniker of “Official Internet Services Partner of Georgia Tech Athletics.” The sponsorship also supports Georgia Tech athletics’ Sports Research Innovation and Technology (SPRINT) initiative, designed to make Atlanta the global leader in the field. SPRINT applies science and technology to improve athlete health and well-being, including the incorporation of wearables and analytics to create actionable data. Additional projects with Georgia Tech’s College of Computing are on the way in 2020.

“We are proud to have EarthLink as a valued partner of Georgia Tech athletics, as innovation is at the core of both of our brands” says Todd Stansbury, Georgia Tech director of athletics. “This is an especially exciting partnership because of EarthLink’s commitment to supporting our SPRINT initiative and providing career opportunities for our market-ready student-athletes. We’re looking forward to a great relationship with a world-class organization.”

About Georgia Tech Athletics:

With more than 400 student-athletes across 17 varsity sports, Georgia Tech competes at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics as a member of NCAA Division I and the Atlantic Coast Conference, while also developing young people who will change the world. Georgia Tech has long been a leader in innovation in college athletics with the NCAA CHAMPS/Life Skills Program (known as the Total Person Program at Georgia Tech), commitments to athletics scholarships until a student-athlete graduates, and the use of virtual reality in recruiting, among the many concepts that originated on The Flats. The Yellow Jackets have won five national championships during their illustrious history (four in football — 1917, 1928, 1952, and 1990; and one in women’s tennis — 2007), and appeared in two Final Fours in men’s basketball (1990 and 2004) and three College World Series in baseball (1994, 2002, and 2006). Combining a world-class education with top-notch athletics, Georgia Tech has produced 85 Academic All-Americans.

About EarthLink:

EarthLink offers secure, fast and affordable internet access with coverage available to more households and small businesses in the U.S. than any other Internet Service Provider. EarthLink also provides premium email and privacy and security products for Consumers, while delivering digital marketing solutions and website design for Small Businesses. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EarthLink is now redefining the next revolution in telecom with a customer-centric, asset-light model focused on partnerships and an enhanced customer experience that includes no data caps, no throttling, or mandatory bundles. Learn more at earthlink.net.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:22pNORONT RESOURCES : Announces Issuance of Shares
AQ
03:21pCosmetics maker Natura urges Brazil to protect Amazon after fires hit suppliers
RE
03:21pApple Watch Series 5 Cyber Monday Deals (2019) Reviewed by Compare Before Buying
BU
03:21pHOMESERVE : National League of Cities Honors HomeServe USA with its “Service to Cities Award”
BU
03:20pAPPLE : fails to end MacBook 'butterfly' keyboard class action
RE
03:20pNote 2. Going Concern and Management's Plans
AQ
03:11pCENTERRA GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON WASTE ROCK DUMP MOVEMENT AT KUMTOR; MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE CALL AT 4 : 30 PM (Eastern) December 2, 2019
AQ
03:10pOil futures edge up on talk of further OPEC+ supply curbs
RE
03:10pBIOTEC PHARMACON : changes its strategic direction and invites shareholders to an information update presentation
PU
03:08pOil futures edge up on talk of further OPEC+ supply curbs
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street wobbles as Trump revives trade tensions again
2FRESNILLO PLC : FRESNILLO : Capital Markets Day
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : Positive Phase III Results for Genentech's Satralizumab in Neuromyelitis Optica Spe..
4U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Auto Makers Say Merger Talks Are Advancing -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group