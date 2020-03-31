EarthTronics : Appoints Mantei Midwest Regional Sales Manager

Rapidly growing lighting company continues to expand its sales team to serve commercial and industrial markets

EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy-saving lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental impact, announced today that it has appointed Jeremy Mantei as its Midwest Regional Sales Manager. He is responsible for Commercial and Industrial market sales and will be working with manufacturer representatives, electrical and lighting distributors, and Energy Services Companies.

Prior to joining EarthTronics, Mantei gained extensive experience in both distribution and the energy services industry. Jeremy has served in management positions in electrical distribution and recently as a sales manager for an energy services company. Within distribution Jeremy has had responsibility for both P&L and sales, managing branch locations for CED and PEPCO. His recent experience within the energy services industry includes managing large scale energy projects with a focus on lighting efficiencies.

“Jeremy has extensive knowledge to assist manufacturers rep agencies, electrical distribution, energy services companies,” said Kevin Youngquist, Executive Vice President of EarthTronics. “His experience expands our ability to provide energy efficient lighting solutions, as well as develop our manufacturer representative relationships within our commercial and industrial business network.”

Mantei earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Central Michigan University, and a Lighting Certification (LC) through the National Council on Qualifications for the Lighting Professions. He is a member of the Illuminating Engineering Society of North America and the Energy Services Coalition in both Michigan and Indiana. Jeremy and his family reside in Dundee, Michigan and enjoy outdoor activities. Jeremy coaches the local youth wrestling club and the Toledo Rugby team. For more information about EarthTronics, visit www.earthtronics.com.

About EarthTronics

Dedicated to creating a positive impact for the environment, businesses and consumers, EarthTronics, Inc. is an LED energy efficient solutions company based in Muskegon, Michigan. EarthTronics offers high-performance EarthBulb LED light bulbs, T8 and T5 linear LEDs, and LED fixtures that are designed for commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and residential homes. All EarthTronics LED products provide energy savings with a solid return on investment for energy retrofits, renovation projects and new construction. More information can be found at www.earthtronics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200331005674/en/