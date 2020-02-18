Log in
EarthTronics : Introduces Color Selectable LED Floodlight Series for Security and General Area Illumination

02/18/2020 | 01:24pm EST

High-efficiency floodlights offer 4000K and 5000K switch for precise color temperature and high color rendering to deliver brilliant illumination

EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy-saving lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental impact, introduces its Color Selectable LED Floodlight Series to offer brilliant, security and general area illumination for commercial buildings, as well as for advertising and landscape lighting. The new LED floodlights allow facilities the convenience of switching between 4000K and 5000K during installation for improved visual acuity and enhanced security.

The high-efficiency Color Selectable LED Floodlight Series is available in 30 and 50 watts, delivering 114 and 115 lumens per watt for efficient operation. The 30-watt floodlight produces 3420 initial lumens, while the 50-watt unit produces 5750 lumens. The floodlight series has a high 80+ CRI, 150° beam angle and accepts 100 – 277-volt AC power supply.

Designed for exterior security lighting on office buildings, hospitals, municipalities, manufacturing facilities, schools, warehouses and other structures, the Color Selectable LED Floodlight Series is IP65 rated for wet applications. They have a durable, high-quality, die-cast aluminum housing with a textured architectural bronze powder finish and tempered glass lens that maintain its appearance for many years. The easy-to-install Color Selectable LED Floodlight Series will perform in temperatures ranging from -40°F to 131°F with a rated performance life of 50,000 hours and a 5-year limited warranty.

The Color Selectable LED Floodlight Series comes with a standard knuckle joint, plus a yoke mount is available. The floodlights may be accepted for utility rebates in many markets. For more information about the Color Selectable LED Floodlight Series, visit https://www.earthtronics.com/products-page/led-fixtures/floodlight/3420-lumens-30-watt-led-floodlight/ and https://www.earthtronics.com/products-page/led-fixtures/floodlight/5750-lumens-50-watt-led-floodlight/.

About EarthTronics

Dedicated to creating a positive impact for the environment, businesses and consumers, EarthTronics, Inc. is an LED energy efficient solutions company based in Muskegon, Michigan. EarthTronics offers high-performance EarthBulb LED light bulbs, T8 and T5 linear LEDs, and LED fixtures that are designed for commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and residential homes. All EarthTronics LED products provide energy savings with a solid return on investment for energy retrofits, renovation projects and new construction. More information can be found at www.earthtronics.com.


© Business Wire 2020
