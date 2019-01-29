EarthTronics : Introduces High-Efficient LED Wrap Fixture Series To Replace Fluorescent Fixtures

EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy-efficient
lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental
impact, introduces its new line of high-efficient LED 4-foot Wrap
Fixture Series with advanced lighting control capabilities for offices,
stairways bathrooms and storage areas for new construction and retrofit
commercial projects.
Available in 4000k and 5000K with an 80+ CRI, the LED 4-foot Wrap
Fixtures from EarthTronics provide 4410 lumens, operating at 120-277
volts. They are equipped with a 0 – 10-volt continuous dimming driver
with a dimming range capability of 10 to 100 percent. Advanced control
options include daylight harvesting as well as motion detection. An
optional emergency light battery pack and driver is available. The LED
Wrap Fixtures have a 50,000-hour performance life. For more information
about Wrap Fixtures from EarthTronics, visit https://www.earthtronics.com/products-page/led-fixtures/wrap-fixtures/.
About EarthTronics
Founded in 2007, EarthTronics, Inc. is a Michigan based company located
in Muskegon. Our products are sold under the EarthBulb brand name and
are found in commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores
and residential homes. All EarthBulb lamps provide over 80 percent
energy savings. EarthTronics energy efficient lighting solutions include
LED light bulbs, linear LED and LED Fixtures. EarthBulb LED solutions
are excellent for decorative and display lighting, downlights and
general area lighting. EarthTronics covers it all. EarthTronics has
warehousing in the United States and Canada. More information can be
found at www.earthtronics.com.
