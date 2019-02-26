EarthTronics : Introduces Its New High Efficient LED Yard Light Series for Multiple Exterior Commercial, Educational and Home Security Applications

New IP65-rated, energy saving yard fixtures with an integrated photocell deliver high lumens per watt for dusk to dawn applications

EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy efficient lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental impact, introduces its new LED Yard Light Series that delivers exceptional lumens and lumens per watt for multiple commercial, educational and residential dusk to dawn large area applications ranging from yards, walkways, parking, campus greens and mixed-use, surrounding spaces to home security.

Each LED Yard Light from EarthTronics comes with an integrated photocell sensor feature that automatically turns the light on at dusk and turns it off at dawn for efficient operation, making them the ideal replacement for 100 to 175-watt H.I.D. dusk to dawn outdoor lights. Energy savings of 80 percent or greater and a long product life provide an excellent return on investment and years of reliable security lighting.

The LED Yard Light Series is available in 40- and 70-watt versions in 4000K, providing a very respectful initial 4000 and 8000 lumens and operating efficiently at up to 114 lumens per watt. The 4000K LEDs provide a white, natural light with a high 70+ CRI for improved visual acuity. Each fixture accepts 100 – 277-volt AC power supply.

The Series can be wall or post mounted and is compatible with mounting arms. The wide light beam angle provides illumination that reaches over 10,000 sq. ft., providing an added level of security around buildings, walkways and parking lots.

Available in bronze and white, the LED Yard Light Series is IP65-rated for outdoor wet applications. The LED Yard Lights are built to perform in extreme temperature ranges, operating from 113°F down to -40°F, with a rated performance life of 50,000 hours even in harsh environments. The 40- and 70-watt fixtures come in a durable 10.24 inch by 5.2 inch by 6.3 inch and 10.8 inch by 5.63 inch by 7.48-inch cast aluminum housing, respectively, which is protected by an advanced powder coating for corrosion resistance. Its polycarbonate lens provides a smooth and even light pattern.

The EarthTronics LED Yard Light Series is ETL listed and meets FCC requirements. The units have a five-year warranty. The LED Yard Light Series may be accepted for utility rebates in many markets. For more information about the LED Yard Light Series, visit https://www.earthtronics.com/products-page/led-fixtures/yard-light/.

About EarthTronics

Founded in 2007, EarthTronics, Inc. is a Michigan based company located in Muskegon. Our products are sold under the EarthBulb brand name and are found in commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and residential homes. All EarthBulb lamps provide over 80% energy savings. EarthTronics energy efficient lighting solutions include LED light bulbs, linear LED and LED Fixtures. EarthBulb LED solutions are excellent for decorative and display lighting, downlights and general area lighting. EarthTronics covers it all. EarthTronics has warehousing in the United States and Canada. More information can be found at www.earthtronics.com.

