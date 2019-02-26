EarthTronics : Introduces Its New High Efficient LED Yard Light Series for Multiple Exterior Commercial, Educational and Home Security Applications

EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy efficient
lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental
impact, introduces its new LED Yard Light Series that delivers
exceptional lumens and lumens per watt for multiple commercial,
educational and residential dusk to dawn large area applications ranging
from yards, walkways, parking, campus greens and mixed-use, surrounding
spaces to home security.
Each LED Yard Light from EarthTronics comes with an integrated photocell
sensor feature that automatically turns the light on at dusk and turns
it off at dawn for efficient operation, making them the ideal
replacement for 100 to 175-watt H.I.D. dusk to dawn outdoor lights.
Energy savings of 80 percent or greater and a long product life provide
an excellent return on investment and years of reliable security
lighting.
The LED Yard Light Series is available in 40- and 70-watt versions in
4000K, providing a very respectful initial 4000 and 8000 lumens and
operating efficiently at up to 114 lumens per watt. The 4000K LEDs
provide a white, natural light with a high 70+ CRI for improved visual
acuity. Each fixture accepts 100 – 277-volt AC power supply.
The Series can be wall or post mounted and is compatible with mounting
arms. The wide light beam angle provides illumination that reaches over
10,000 sq. ft., providing an added level of security around buildings,
walkways and parking lots.
Available in bronze and white, the LED Yard Light Series is IP65-rated
for outdoor wet applications. The LED Yard Lights are built to perform
in extreme temperature ranges, operating from 113°F down to -40°F, with
a rated performance life of 50,000 hours even in harsh environments. The
40- and 70-watt fixtures come in a durable 10.24 inch by 5.2 inch by 6.3
inch and 10.8 inch by 5.63 inch by 7.48-inch cast aluminum housing,
respectively, which is protected by an advanced powder coating for
corrosion resistance. Its polycarbonate lens provides a smooth and even
light pattern.
The EarthTronics LED Yard Light Series is ETL listed and meets FCC
requirements. The units have a five-year warranty. The LED Yard Light
Series may be accepted for utility rebates in many markets. For more
information about the LED Yard Light Series, visit https://www.earthtronics.com/products-page/led-fixtures/yard-light/.
About EarthTronics
Founded in 2007, EarthTronics, Inc. is a Michigan based company located
in Muskegon. Our products are sold under the EarthBulb brand name and
are found in commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores
and residential homes. All EarthBulb lamps provide over 80% energy
savings. EarthTronics energy efficient lighting solutions include LED
light bulbs, linear LED and LED Fixtures. EarthBulb LED solutions are
excellent for decorative and display lighting, downlights and general
area lighting. EarthTronics covers it all. EarthTronics has warehousing
in the United States and Canada. More information can be found at www.earthtronics.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226005867/en/