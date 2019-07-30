Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EarthTronics : Introduces Natural White High Bay LED Series to Provide Better Visual Acuity and Reduced Glare

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 01:21pm EDT

New 4000K linear and UFO high bay series with advanced lighting controls maximizes energy savings

EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy-saving lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental impact, introduces its Natural White High Bay LED Series to offer energy efficiency with reduced glare to provide visual comfort in warehouse and manufacturing environments.

EarthTronics Natural White High Bay LED Series are 4000K with a high color quality rating of 80+ CRI. Available in both linear and UFO product lines, the natural white LED series offers a wide range of light levels from 13,000 to 44,000 lumens and can be designed with advance lighting controls to maximize energy savings. Its 1 – 10V dimming works well with specific controls for use in daylight harvesting. Both product lines are available in 120-277V and 347-480V. These energy saving products can be matched to utility rebates by using EarthTronics Rebate Finder located at www.earthtronics.com/rebate-finder/.

The Natural White High Bay LED Series is the perfect replacement for H.I.D. lamps, such as metal halide or high-pressure sodium, that operate in a wide range of color temperatures with a low-level 21 and 61 CRI that can cause glare, eye-strain and fatigue. The EarthTronics high bay product line includes a long list of “Natural White” products engineered to maintain product energy efficiency, as well as reduce the glare created from more bluish light sources.

The Natural White High Bay LED Series is built to perform in extreme temperature ranges, operating from 135°F down to -40°F. These fixtures are approved by the Design Lights Consortium (DLC). They are also UL and ETL listed for use in the USA and Canada, and come with a five-year warranty. This new LED fixture series features several models with an L80 product life exceeding 90,000 hours. For more information about the Natural White High Bay LED Series from EarthTronics, visit https://www.earthtronics.com/products-page/led-fixtures/14410-lumens-110-watt-led-highbay/.

About EarthTronics

Dedicated to creating a positive impact for the environment, businesses and consumers, EarthTronics, Inc. is an LED energy efficient solutions company based in Muskegon, Michigan. EarthTronics offers high-performance EarthBulb LED light bulbs, T8 and T5 linear LEDs, and LED fixtures that are designed for commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and residential homes. All EarthTronics LED products provide energy savings with a solid return on investment for energy retrofits, renovation projects and new construction. More information can be found at www.earthtronics.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:34pHEMPCO FOOD AND FIBER INC : .'s Definitive Agreement with Aurora Cannabis Recommended by Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.
AQ
01:33pRIPPLE : Expands University Blockchain Research Initiative Program to Japan, Supports 33 University Partners Across 14 Countries
BU
01:33pNEPHROS : Update - Nephros Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Record Revenue of Over $1 Million in July
AQ
01:33pUpdate - Nephros Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Record Revenue of Over $1 Million in July
GL
01:31pBRIDGEHEALTH : and New England Baptist Hospital Partner to Expand Access Nationally to Surgical Center of Excellence (COE)
BU
01:31pVISA : Appoints Paul D. Fabara as Chief Risk Officer
BU
01:31pFUTURE FINTECH : adopts QRO anti-counterfeit code on its Hedetang brand products
PR
01:30pWALMART : 2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Walmart in Mississippi
AQ
01:25pSERVICE INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:25pSALINI IMPREGILO : Consolidated financial results at june 30, 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises on expectations of Fed rate cut, another U.S crude drawdown
2SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : Price pressure kicks Siemens Gamesa shares to four-month low
3FRESNILLO PLC : Fresnillo Shares Drop Sharply as Net Profit Falls -- Update
4GRENKE : GRENKE AG: GRENKE continues its profitable growth course in a challenging environment and in-creases ..
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Ryanair profit drops, says growth plans could be hit further by MAX delays

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group