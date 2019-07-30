EarthTronics : Introduces Natural White High Bay LED Series to Provide Better Visual Acuity and Reduced Glare

New 4000K linear and UFO high bay series with advanced lighting controls maximizes energy savings

EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy-saving lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental impact, introduces its Natural White High Bay LED Series to offer energy efficiency with reduced glare to provide visual comfort in warehouse and manufacturing environments.

EarthTronics Natural White High Bay LED Series are 4000K with a high color quality rating of 80+ CRI. Available in both linear and UFO product lines, the natural white LED series offers a wide range of light levels from 13,000 to 44,000 lumens and can be designed with advance lighting controls to maximize energy savings. Its 1 – 10V dimming works well with specific controls for use in daylight harvesting. Both product lines are available in 120-277V and 347-480V. These energy saving products can be matched to utility rebates by using EarthTronics Rebate Finder located at www.earthtronics.com/rebate-finder/.

The Natural White High Bay LED Series is the perfect replacement for H.I.D. lamps, such as metal halide or high-pressure sodium, that operate in a wide range of color temperatures with a low-level 21 and 61 CRI that can cause glare, eye-strain and fatigue. The EarthTronics high bay product line includes a long list of “Natural White” products engineered to maintain product energy efficiency, as well as reduce the glare created from more bluish light sources.

The Natural White High Bay LED Series is built to perform in extreme temperature ranges, operating from 135°F down to -40°F. These fixtures are approved by the Design Lights Consortium (DLC). They are also UL and ETL listed for use in the USA and Canada, and come with a five-year warranty. This new LED fixture series features several models with an L80 product life exceeding 90,000 hours. For more information about the Natural White High Bay LED Series from EarthTronics, visit https://www.earthtronics.com/products-page/led-fixtures/14410-lumens-110-watt-led-highbay/.

Dedicated to creating a positive impact for the environment, businesses and consumers, EarthTronics, Inc. is an LED energy efficient solutions company based in Muskegon, Michigan. EarthTronics offers high-performance EarthBulb LED light bulbs, T8 and T5 linear LEDs, and LED fixtures that are designed for commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and residential homes. All EarthTronics LED products provide energy savings with a solid return on investment for energy retrofits, renovation projects and new construction. More information can be found at www.earthtronics.com.

