EarthTronics Introduces Traditional Style LED Wall Pack for Wide-Area Commercial and Industrial Security Illumination

EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy efficient
lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental
impact, introduces a Traditional LED Wall Pack Series to provide
exterior, wide-flood area illumination for commercial, industrial and
municipal facilities.
Available in 50 and 75 watts with 4000K color of light, these fixtures
provide 6,000 and 9,000 lumens, respectively. The 50 and 75 watt models
are built in a standard size 14.2”x7.6”x9.3” aluminum alloy housing with
a standard bolt pattern. The WPT-Series LED Traditional Style Wall Pack
uses industry-leading LED chips and drivers to deliver a quality, energy
saving lighting solution. The 4000K color temperature offers building
managers the opportunity to match existing HID lamps and to reduce the
blue light spectrum often associated with higher color temperatures.
Each of the EarthTronics Adjustable Wall Packs accepts a 100 – 277-volt
AC power supply. The wall packs provide 120 lumens per watt and a high
80+ CRI for improved visual acuity and efficient performance. A dusk to
dawn sensor is available and is easily added at the time of installation.
The design is built to withstand all climates and allows for an extreme
temperature range, even operating down to -40 degrees C°, and is IP65
approved for outdoor wet applications. With rated life of 50,000 hours,
the WPT wall pack series is designed for easy installation, directly
fitting onto existing electrical boxes, making it the contractor's
choice when replacing older high-pressure sodium and metal halide wall
packs.
The EarthTronics Traditional LED Wall Packs are approved by the Design
Lights Consortium (DLC). These fixtures may be accepted for utility
rebates in many markets. For more information about the Adjustable Wall
Packs, visit www.earthtronics.com.
About EarthTronics
Founded in 2007, EarthTronics, Inc. is a Michigan based company located
in Muskegon. Our products are sold under the EarthBulb brand name and
are found in commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores
and residential homes. All EarthBulb lamps provide over 80% energy
savings. EarthTronics energy efficient lighting solutions include LED
light bulbs, linear LED and LED Fixtures. EarthBulb LED solutions are
excellent for decorative and display lighting, downlights and general
area lighting. EarthTronics covers it all. EarthTronics has warehousing
in the United States and Canada. More information can be found at www.earthtronics.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005559/en/