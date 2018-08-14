Log in
EarthTronics Introduces Traditional Style LED Wall Pack for Wide-Area Commercial and Industrial Security Illumination

08/14/2018 | 06:21pm CEST

Latest high-efficiency fixture offering a broader range of lumens output

EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy efficient lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental impact, introduces a Traditional LED Wall Pack Series to provide exterior, wide-flood area illumination for commercial, industrial and municipal facilities.

Available in 50 and 75 watts with 4000K color of light, these fixtures provide 6,000 and 9,000 lumens, respectively. The 50 and 75 watt models are built in a standard size 14.2”x7.6”x9.3” aluminum alloy housing with a standard bolt pattern. The WPT-Series LED Traditional Style Wall Pack uses industry-leading LED chips and drivers to deliver a quality, energy saving lighting solution. The 4000K color temperature offers building managers the opportunity to match existing HID lamps and to reduce the blue light spectrum often associated with higher color temperatures.

Each of the EarthTronics Adjustable Wall Packs accepts a 100 – 277-volt AC power supply. The wall packs provide 120 lumens per watt and a high 80+ CRI for improved visual acuity and efficient performance. A dusk to dawn sensor is available and is easily added at the time of installation.

The design is built to withstand all climates and allows for an extreme temperature range, even operating down to -40 degrees C°, and is IP65 approved for outdoor wet applications. With rated life of 50,000 hours, the WPT wall pack series is designed for easy installation, directly fitting onto existing electrical boxes, making it the contractor's choice when replacing older high-pressure sodium and metal halide wall packs.

The EarthTronics Traditional LED Wall Packs are approved by the Design Lights Consortium (DLC). These fixtures may be accepted for utility rebates in many markets. For more information about the Adjustable Wall Packs, visit www.earthtronics.com.

About EarthTronics

Founded in 2007, EarthTronics, Inc. is a Michigan based company located in Muskegon. Our products are sold under the EarthBulb brand name and are found in commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and residential homes. All EarthBulb lamps provide over 80% energy savings. EarthTronics energy efficient lighting solutions include LED light bulbs, linear LED and LED Fixtures. EarthBulb LED solutions are excellent for decorative and display lighting, downlights and general area lighting. EarthTronics covers it all. EarthTronics has warehousing in the United States and Canada. More information can be found at www.earthtronics.com.


© Business Wire 2018
