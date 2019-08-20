EarthTronics : Introduces Two New High Output High Bay Fixtures Offering Increased Energy Savings

New high bay fixtures feature integrated microwave sensor for ultimate lighting control

EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy-efficient lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental impact, introduces two new energy efficient, High Output High Bay Fixtures featuring an integrated microwave sensor capable of providing daylight harvesting, step dimming and motion sensitivity to maximize energy savings.

Available in 5000K with an 80+ CRI and a 50,000 hour performance life, the 105-watt High Output High Bay fixture provides 13650 lumens, while the 162-watt unit delivers 21060 lumens respectively. Both fixtures operate at 100-277 VAC and are equipped with a 0 – 10 volt continuous electronic driver offering a dimming range capability of 0 to 100 percent.

The two new High Output High Bay fixtures feature a new lightweight slim design, 24.8 inch by 15 inch by 2.2 inch, and come with hangers, chain and 6-inch cord for easy installation.

The High Output High Bay fixtures comply with Federal Communications Commission Regulations (FCC) and are ETL listed. These fixtures may be accepted for utility rebates in many markets, and come with a five-year warranty. For more information about the High Output High Bay Fixtures from EarthTronics, visit https://www.earthtronics.com/products-page/led-fixtures/highbay/.

About EarthTronics

Dedicated to creating a positive impact for the environment, businesses and consumers, EarthTronics, Inc. is an LED energy efficient solutions company based in Muskegon, Michigan. EarthTronics offers high-performance EarthBulb LED light bulbs, T8 and T5 linear LEDs, and LED fixtures that are designed for commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and residential homes. All EarthTronics LED products provide energy savings with a solid return on investment for energy retrofits, renovation projects and new construction. More information can be found at www.earthtronics.com.

