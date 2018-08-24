Earthjustice : Community, Environmental Justice, National Environmental, and Scientist Groups Continue Fighting to Defend the Chemical Disaster Rule from Rollbacks by EPA

Washington, D.C. -

Today, community members from across the country called on Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler to withdraw EPA's proposal to roll back the Chemical Disaster Rule. On Friday, August 17, the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency's 20 month delay of that rule was unlawful. But EPA is still considering its May 30 proposal to rescind the rule's prevention measures permanently and to weaken and further delay emergency response coordination and community information requirements.

Representatives from community groups and national non-profits argued that EPA's proposal would leave communities around the country without vital protections against chemical disasters, even while evidence continues to mount showing the need for these protections against chemical spills, fires, and explosions like those that have occurred during the last year at industrial plants like Arkema (August 27, 2017), and Husky Energy (April, 26, 2018).

The Chemical Disaster Rule includes much-needed improvements to the EPA's Risk Management Program (RMP) under the Clean Air Act, and would prevent and reduce the likelihood of chemical disasters, hazardous releases, and resulting deaths, injuries, and chemical exposures, by strengthening prevention requirements, emergency preparedness and coordination with local first responders like firefighters and public health professionals, and community access to information. When developing the rule, the EPA determined that prior protections failed to prevent over 2,200 chemical accidents around the country during a 10-year period, including about 150 per year that caused reportable harm. Prior to Friday's decision, the EPA had been delaying implementation of the rule since March 2017 based on petitions from industry trade associations. During the delay, public reporting has shown over 61 chemical releases, fires, and explosions have occurred at covered facilities. So far EPA has ignored all recent incidents and still says it wants to 'reconsider' the rule.

Gordon Sommers, an attorney with Earthjustice made the following statement:

'The court's decision to end the delay of the Chemical Disaster Rule is a tremendous victory, but there is still work to be done. Now we have to ensure the rule gets implemented fully and swiftly. EPA needs to stop trying to roll back critical public health protections.'

The attached comments were submitted by: Air Alliance Houston, California Communities Against Toxics, Clean Air Council, Clean Wisconsin, Coalition For A Safe Environment, Colorado Latino Forum, Coming Clean, Community In-Power & Development Association, Del Amo Action Committee, Environmental Integrity Project, Environmental Justice Health Alliance for Chemical Policy Reform, Louisiana Bucket Brigade, Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition, People Concerned About Chemical Safety, Sierra Club, Texas Environmental Justice Advocacy Services, Union of Concerned Scientists, Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment, and Western Resource Advocates.

All comments are or soon will be available in the public docket.

Comments from Community Members and Groups: