Earthmoving Equipment Market: Earthmoving Companies, Earthmoving Category Management, and Strategic Sourcing Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

08/20/2018 | 01:19pm CEST

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Earthmoving Equipment Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. Industrial development and population growth are boosting construction activities across the globe. This recent increase in construction activities is subsequently resulting in an accelerated spend growth momentum for this category. Additionally, factors like rising urbanization and rapid industrial growth have increased the demand for office spaces, which, in turn, is driving the demand for earthmoving equipment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005190/en/

Earthmoving Equipment Market: Earthmoving Companies, Earthmoving Category Management, and Strategic ...

Earthmoving Equipment Market: Earthmoving Companies, Earthmoving Category Management, and Strategic Sourcing Insights Now Available from SpendEdge (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Buyers should engage with a single equipment supplier who can provide a range of attachments along with the equipment. This will ensure the compatibility of the equipment with the attachments. It will also help the buyers in conducting their operations in an efficient and accurate manner,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend. Request a FREE sample report.

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the heavy industry category offer insightful information on supply chain margins, help identify cost-saving opportunities, and analyze the market favorability index for earthmoving companies. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the earthmoving market.

  • Rapid industrial development and urbanization in developing regions
  • Increased construction activity
  • To know more, view the full report
 

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free.

 

Report scope snapshot: Earthmoving equipment market

Category ecosystem

  • Competitiveness index for suppliers
  • Buyer power
  • Supplier power
  • Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Category pricing insights

  • Total cost of ownership analysis
  • Overview of pricing models
  • Comparison of pricing models
  • Want more information? Download a FREE sample

Category management strategy

  • Supplier and buyer KPIs
  • Outsourcing category management activities
  • Risk management
  • To view this report’s table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.


© Business Wire 2018
