SpendEdge,
a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release
of their Global
Earthmoving Equipment Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.
Industrial development and population growth are boosting construction
activities across the globe. This recent increase in construction
activities is subsequently resulting in an accelerated spend growth
momentum for this category. Additionally, factors like rising
urbanization and rapid industrial growth have increased the demand for
office spaces, which, in turn, is driving the demand for earthmoving
equipment.
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005190/en/
Earthmoving Equipment Market: Earthmoving Companies, Earthmoving Category Management, and Strategic Sourcing Insights Now Available from SpendEdge (Graphic: Business Wire)
“Buyers should engage with a single equipment supplier who can provide a
range of attachments along with the equipment. This will ensure the
compatibility of the equipment with the attachments. It will also help
the buyers in conducting their operations in an efficient and accurate
manner,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the heavy
industry category offer insightful information on supply chain
margins, help identify cost-saving opportunities, and analyze the market
favorability index for earthmoving companies. Additionally, SpendEdge’s
reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best
practices for the category.
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to
play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the
earthmoving market.
-
Rapid industrial development and urbanization in developing regions
-
Increased construction activity
-
To know more, view
the full report
|
|
|
Report scope snapshot: Earthmoving equipment market
Category ecosystem
-
Competitiveness index for suppliers
-
Buyer power
-
Supplier power
-
Category pricing insights
-
Total cost of ownership analysis
-
Overview of pricing models
-
Comparison of pricing models
-
Category management strategy
-
Supplier and buyer KPIs
-
Outsourcing category management activities
-
Risk management
-
About SpendEdge
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement
excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner
for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous
industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time
procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement
professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement
solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve
execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005190/en/