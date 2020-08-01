Earthquake measuring 6.4 strikes Mindanao, Philippines - EMSC

* No tsunami threat - volcanology bureau
* Deep, nearshore quake
Aug 1 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck
Mindanao, Philippines, at a depth of 473 kilometers (293.91
miles) on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological
Centre (EMSC) said.
An initial report, later revised, said the magnitude of the
quake was 6.3. There were no immediate reports of any injuries.
The Philippines' volcanology agency said it was expecting
damage and aftershocks, but there was no tsunami threat due to
the nature of the tectonic, nearshore quake.
"No destructive tsunami threat exists based on available
data," the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology
reported.
The southern coastal province of Sarangani registered
intensity two while cities in South Cotabato recorded intensity
one, the agency said.
The region is home to 1.2 million people, or around 1% of
the Philippine population, according to data from the statistics
agency.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Neil Jerome
Morales in Manila; Editing by Jan Harvey and Mike Harrison)